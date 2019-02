NEW SHOWS

Pop Evil: 7 p.m. April 19, Goodyear Theater, 1201 E. Market St., Akron. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. $22 in advance, $25 day of show. 877-435-9849 or www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1828191.

RBRM – The All White Affair: 7:30 p.m. June 9, Covelli Centre, 229 E. Front St., Youngstown. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. $42.50-$92.50. 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com.

Meredith Masonry That’s Inappropriate - The Dirty Laundry Tour: 7:30 p.m. June 11, Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. $41-$75. 800-745-3000 or www.akroncivic.com.

Zac Brown Band: 7 p.m. June 14, Blossom Music Center, 1145 W Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. Tickets start at $39. www.ticketmaster.com.

#IMOMSOHARD Comedy Tour: 7:30 p.m. July 17, Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. 800-745-3000 or www.akroncivic.com.

Dierks Bentley: 7 p.m. July 25, Blossom Music Center, 1145 W Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. With Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. www.ticketmaster.com.

Heart: 7 p.m. Aug. 4, Blossom Music Center, 1145 W Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. With Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Elle King. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. www.ticketmaster.com.

Santana – Supernatural Now: 7 p.m. Aug. 7, Blossom Music Center, 1145 W Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. With The Doobie Brothers. Tickets start at $43. www.ticketmaster.com.