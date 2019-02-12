THURSDAY

Kinderealm – Winter Nature Walk: Ages 3-6 and their adult companions will go on a winter nature walk to learn how animals stay warm in winter, then come inside to make a craft, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Goodyear Heights Metro Park, Pioneer Area, 550 Frazier Ave., Akron. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Botzum Cardio Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. for a 5-mile hike. Meet at 2928 Riverview Road, Akron. Colleen Carpinello, 330-331-7269 or 330-814-2621.

Valentine’s Day Hike at Petros Park: Hilltop Hikers will meet at 10 a.m. for a 3-mile hike. Meet at 3519 Perry Drive SW, Canton. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

FRIDAY

Intro to Archery for Kids: Ages 9-15 learn international-style target archery and test their marksmanship at the temporary indoor range, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave., Akron. $10 per person. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

School’s Out Cookout: Bring your own hotdogs and buns to cook over an open fire, drinks and condiments will be provided, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Campfire Area, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Homeschoolers - Nocturnal World: Ages 11-14 learn about the moon and stars, highly adapted critters and strange sounds, 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Intro to Archery for Families: Families can learn international-style target archery and test their marksmanship at the temporary indoor range, 1-2:30 p.m. Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave., Akron. $15 per family. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

SATURDAY

Archery Games for Families: Families can play different games to build archery skills, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave., Akron. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Nature Art for Teens: Ages 13-17 can join an interpretive artist for lessons in nature-inspired art, 12:30-2:30 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Archery Games for Couples: Couples 18 and older will play different games to build their archery skills, 1-2:30 p.m. Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave., Akron. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

SUNDAY

Nature Drawing for Kids: Ages 6-12 can join an interpretive artist for this lesson in nature drawing, noon to 1:30 p.m. and 2-3:30 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Nature for Families – Winter Forest: Hands-on nature exploration series for the whole family, 1-2:30 p.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Deep Lock Quarry & Horseshoe Pond Hike: Hilltop Hikers will meet at 2 p.m. for a 6-mile hike. Meet at 5779 Riverview Road, Peninsula. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

MONDAY

Sensational Sensory Play: Ages 3-5 can engage all their senses through play and nature, 10-11:30 a.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Intro to Archery for Kids: Ages 9-15 learn international-style target archery and test their marksmanship at the temporary indoor range, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave., Akron. $10 per person. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Naturalists of the White House: Stop by to learn about the presidents who were as passionate about nature as they were about the U.S.A., 1-2 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Intro to Archery for Seniors: Ages 55 and older learn international-style target archery and test their marksmanship at the temporary indoor range, 1-2:30 p.m. Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave., Akron. $10 per person. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

President’s Day Hike at Wooster Memorial: Hilltop Hikers will meet at 10 a.m. for a 5-mile hike. Meet at 5197 Silver Road, Wooster. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

TUESDAY

Full Moon Snowshoe Hike: Join a naturalist for a brief lesson followed by a snowshoe hike, 7-9 p.m. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area, 1088 North Ave., Tallmadge. Limited number of showshoes available. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

H&B at 303 Leisure Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. for a 4-mile hike. Meet at 64 W. Streetsboro Road, Boston Heights. Roy Kress, 330-434-8450.





WEDNESDAY

Cardio Hike: Hike 4-miles at a vigorous pace with few, if any, rest stops, 10-11:30 a.m. Silver Creek Metro Park, Big Oak Area, 5199 Medina Line Road, Norton. 330-865-8065.

Weekday Walkers: Enjoy a leisurely stroll along the 1.2-mile Downy Loop Trail, 1-2:30 p.m. Wood Hollow Metro Park, 2121 Barlow Road, Hudson. 330-865-8065.

Botzum Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. for a 5-mile hike. Meet at 2928 Riverview Road, Akron. Elisabeth, 330-760-3844.