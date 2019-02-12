POPULAR

THURSDAY

Kevin Conaway: 6 p.m., free. HIgh and Low Winery, www.highandlowwinery.com.

America: 7:30 p.m., $35-$85. Akron Civic Theatre, www.akroncivic.com.

personsplacesthings: 8 p.m., $10. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Lalah Hathaway: 8 p.m., $60.50-$104.50. Playhouse Square Connor Palace Theatre, www.playhousesquare.org.

TUSK - Fleetwood Mac Tribute: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

The Steel Woods: 8 p.m., with Josh Card, $15. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

A Piano Valentine with Rachel Brown & Mark Freeman: 8 p.m., with anitakeys & Tyann Guitar Anderson, $8. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Drake Party - Fake Real Love Party!: 9 p.m., with HIPS and MC Babylon, $12. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

The Bad Boys of Blues: 9 p.m., free. Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.

FRIDAY

Memphis Cradle: 7 p.m. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/.

Mid Winter Madness: 7 p.m., with Ride the Vibe, Land of Panda, The Full Flavor, Sproot, Mushu Guru and Patton Music. Outpost Concert Club, https://outpostkent.com/.

Fernando Ortega: 7 p.m., $30-$48. Ohio Star Theater, www.ohiostartheater.com.

Boilermaker Jazz Band: 7:30 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Tusk – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute: 8 p.m., $25-$39. Akron Civic Theatre, www.AkronCivic.com.

Cowboy Mouth: 8 p.m., with Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

Cherub: 8 p.m., with Support: Mosie, $22. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Into The Blue: Grateful Dead Revival: 8 p.m., $11-$13. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Token: doors open 8 p.m., $15 in advance, $18 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

The Beyonderers & The Dreemers: 9 p.m., $5. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

John Dillon Hardy: 9:30 p.m. Thirsty Cowboys, www.thirstycowboys.com/calendar.

Carlos Jones & The P.L.U.S. Band: 10 p.m., $8. Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.

SATURDAY

After 7: 7 and 9 p.m., $45-$100. Tangier Restaurant, www.thetangier.com/upcoming-entertainment/.

Tony Rio & Relentless: 7 p.m. Outpost Concert Club, https://outpostkent.com/.

Fernando Ortega: 7 p.m., $30-$48. Ohio Star Theater, www.ohiostartheater.com.

Steve Free Band: 7 p.m., $12-$15. Patricia Lindley Center for the Performing Arts, www.ormaco.org.

Matthew & The Soul Electric: 8 p.m., $8 in advance, $12 at the door. The Rialto Theatre, www.therialtotheatre.com.

Jonah Koslen: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Project Ransom: 8 p.m., with Exostra and Megadextria. Buzzbin, www.buzzbinshop.com/listing/.

Sugar Mountain “The Ultimate Neil Young Tribute”: 8:30 p.m., $20. Nighttown, www.nighttowncleveland.com.

Weeknight: 8:30 p.m., with Key To The Mint and Factual Brains, $10. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Radiate 2019: 9 p.m., $29.99. Agora Theatre, www.agoracleveland.com.

Phish Tribute with The Helping Friendly Band: 9 p.m., $8-$10. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Crazy Chester & Kingfish: 9:30 p.m., $10. Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.

Tyler Reid: 9:30 p.m. Thirsty Cowboys, www.thirstycowboys.com/calendar.

Jason Michael Carroll: 10 p.m., Jukebox Rehab, with $15 in advance, $20 day of show. Dusty Armadillo, www.dustya.com/concerts.asp.

Tropical Cleveland: 11 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

SUNDAY

Beatles Brunch with The Sunrise Jones: Noon. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

NEEDTOBREATHE: 7 p.m., $54.50-$60. Canton Palace Theatre, https://cantonpalacetheatre.org.

Anderson East: 7 p.m., $22. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

The Hive (Belly Dance Show): 7 p.m., $12. Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.

Excision: 7 p.m., with SQUINTO, Sullivan King and H$sh, $40. Masonic Cleveland Auditorium, www.ticketmaster.com.

Cathedral Concerts presents LadySmith Black Mambazo: 7 p.m., $32.50-$45. Trinity Cathedral, www.ticketmaster.com.

Candlebox: 7:30 p.m., $31.50-$49. Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, www.ticketmaster.com.

Pleasure Leftists: doors open 8 p.m., with Royal Beasts and Jaite, $8 in advance, $10 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

MONDAY

Chuck Prophet + Sean Rowe: 8 p.m., $17-$20. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Skatch Anderrsen Orchestra: 8 p.m., $7. Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.

TUESDAY

Next Town Down: 6 p.m., $12. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Magic Giant: doors open 7 p.m., with Castlecomer and Weathers, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Yung Gravy: 7 p.m., $22. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Between the Buried and Me: 7 p.m., with TesseracT and Astronoid, $25. Agora Theatre, www.agoracleveland.com.





WEDNESDAY

Alan Greene & Tom Odegard: 6:30 p.m. Sarah’s Vinyard, www.sarahsvineyardwinery.com.

Austin Walkin’ Cane: 7 p.m. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones: 7 p.m., $27. House of Blues, Cleveland, www.houseofblues.com/cleveland.

Drake Bell: doors open 7 p.m., with Madeline Finn, $15 in advance, $17 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

The Accidentals: 8 p.m., with Cousin Simple, $13-$15. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

See Through Dresses: 8:30 p.m., with Joy Ceiling and Curtail, $10-$12. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.