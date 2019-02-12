THEATER

Beck Center for the Arts: (17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood; 216-521-2540, ext. 10, www.beckcenter.org) “Once” continues through Feb. 24. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sundays. Special performances at 8 p.m. Thursday, Wednesday, and Feb. 21. $10-$33.

Akron Civic Theatre Family Series: (182 S. Main St., Akron; 330-253-2488, www.akroncivic.com) The Cincinnati Children’s Theatre presents “Rosa Parks” at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $12 adults, $7 ages 5-12.

Cleveland Play House: (Playhouse Square Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleveland; 216-241-6000, www.clevelandplayhouse.com) “Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood” continues through Feb. 24. 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. $25-$97.

Dobama Theatre: (2340 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights; 216-932-3396) Final performances of “Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $27-$35.

Great Lakes Theater: (Playhouse Square Hanna Theatre, 2067 E. 14th St., Cleveland; 216-241-6000, www.playhousesquare.org) “Witness for the Prosecution” opens Friday and continues through March 10. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. $15-$75.

Lakeland Community College: (7700 Clocktower Drive, Kirtland; 440-525-7134, www.lakelandcc.edu/arts) Final performances of “Freaky Friday” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m Sunday. $15 adults, $13 seniors and $7 students.

None too fragile: (1835 Merriman Road, Akron; 330-962-5547, www.nonetoofragile.com) “Yankee Tavern” continues through Feb. 23. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. Monday. $25.

Players Guild Theatre: (Cultural Center for the Arts, 1001 Market Ave. N., Canton; www.playersguildtheatre.com) “Next To Normal” opens Friday and continues through March 3. 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday. $32, $29 seniors, $25 age 17 and under.

Playhouse Square: (KeyBank State Theatre, 1519 Euclid Ave., Cleveland; 216-241-6000, www.playhousesquare.org) Final performances of “Miss Saigon” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $10-$125.

Rubber City Theatre: (The Black Box at Fort Romig, 2207 Romig Road, Akron; 234-252-0272) “Guys and Dolls” opens Friday and continues through March 3. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $10-$25.

Theatre 8:15: (4740 Massillon Road, Green; 330-896-0339, www.theatre815.com) “2 Across” opens Thursday and continues through Feb. 23. 8:15 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. $13, $10 seniors and students.