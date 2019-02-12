1. 'Dirty Dancing' on big screen: What better way to get in the Valentine’s Day mood than to watch sexy bodies dance? “Dirty Dancing” plays on the big screen at 7 p.m. at cinemas including Regal Hudson 10; Montrose Movies 12, Akron; Portage Crossing; Cinemark 15 Macedonia; Tinseltown USA, Jackson Township; and Wooster 10. Some of these will also show the film at 4 p.m. fathomevents.com.

2. Volunteer to be usher: The Akron Civic Theatre hosts an informational session for volunteer ushers at 5 p.m. at the theater, 182 S. Main St. To sign up, text or call Sally Nyburg at 330-907-4049.

3. It's Valentine's Eve: If you haven’t made Valentine’s Day plans yet, better get cracking. Thursday’s Pulse magazine will offer lots of last-minute ideas if you’re stumped. But if your sweetheart is flexible, why not go out to a nice dinner tonight instead? You have a better chance of getting a reservation, your server will be less stressed-out, and the food will taste just as good.