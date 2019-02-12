HOT TICKET

America



Where/When: Akron Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Tickets: $35-$85. www.akroncivic.com.

MOVIE OPENINGS

1. "Isn't it Romantic"

2. "Happy Death Day 2U"

3. "Alita: Battle Angel

4. "Capernaum"

5. "Divorce Party"

6. "Donnybrook"

7. "Lords of Chaos"



QUICK TAKE

The latest sci-fi, digital-heavy romp arrives at the multiplex: "Alita: Battle Angel."

Impressive cast: Alita is a part-human cyborg in search of her true identity. She is played by Rosa Salazar ("Bird Box"), with lots of CGI add-ons. The cast includes Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly and Mahershala Ali (currently up for an Oscar for "Green Book").

Futuristic foibles: The film, co-written by James Cameron ("Avatar") and directed by Robert Rodriguez, is set in an apocalyptic 2563. It is based on the "Gunnm" graphic novel series by Yukito Kishiro.

Soul-challenged: Guy Lodge, in his review in Variety, does not exactly rave. Directed with "budget-splashing brio but little genuine inspiration by Robert Rodriguez," he writes, "this manga-based cyberpunk origin story is a pretty zappy effects showcase, weighed down by a protracted, soul-challenged Frankenstory that short-circuits every time it gets moving."

TOPS AT THE BOX OFFICE

1. "The Lego Movie 2," $34.1 (new)

2. "What Men Want," $18.2 (new)

3. "Cold Pursuit," $11 (new)

4. "The Upside," $7 ($85.6 total)

5. "Glass," $6.2 ($98.3)

(In millions; boxofficemojo.com)

TRENDING

"My Fair Lady"

The Lerner and Loewe movie musical starring Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle and Rex Harrison as Henry Higgins scored 12 Oscar nominations and won eight, including best picture. You can see the 1964 film on the big screen in Northeast Ohio at 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, and 3 and 7 p.m. Wednesday. For ticket information and a complete list of theaters, go to www.fathomevents.com.

NEW ON NETFLIX

1. "The Breaker Upperers (Friday)

2. "The Dragon Prince: Season 2" (Friday)

3. "Black Sea" (Saturday)

4. "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" (Saturday)

5. "Studio 54" (Saturday)





