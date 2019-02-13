NOW PLAYING

"Happy Death Day 2U”: C

(PG-13 for violence, language and sexual material) Tree Gelbman discovers that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead. 1 hour, 40 minutes.

"Isn’t It Romantic”: B-

(PG-13 for or language, some sexual material, and a brief drug reference) A young woman (Rebel Wilson) disenchanted with love mysteriously finds herself trapped inside a romantic comedy. 1 hour, 30 minutes.

OPENING FRIDAY

"Alita: Battle Angel”: B-

(PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for some language) A deactivated female cyborg is revived, but cannot remember anything of her past life and goes on a quest to find out who she is. 2 hours.

"Capernaum”: A

(R for language and some drug material) While serving a five-year sentence for a violent crime, a 12-year-old boy sues his parents for neglect. 2 hours, 6 minutes.

"Fall in Love at First Kiss”:

(Not rated) A love story between an ordinary girl with a stubborn crush and the school genius adored by all that begins when they end up living in the same house. In Mandarin with subtitles. (Also known as "Sealed with a Kiss.") 2 hour, 2 minutes. No reviews at press time.

