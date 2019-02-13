ALSO SHOWING

Akron-Summit County Main Library: (Auditorium, 60 S. High St., Akron; 330-643-9015) “Smallfoot”, 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free.

Nightlight Cinema: (30 N. High St., Akron; 330-252-5782, www.nightlightcinema.com) “Cold War”, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday, 2 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday, noon Sunday, 4 p.m. Monday, 4:30 pm.. Tuesday, 4 p.m. Wednesday; Oscar Shorts 2019: Animation, 4 p.m. Friday, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, 4:45 p.m. Sunday, 6 p.m. Monday, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 8:45 p.m. Wednesday; Oscar Shorts 2019: Documentary, 5:45 p.m. Friday, 3:15 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:45 p.m. Monday, 6 p.m. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; Oscar Shorts 2019: Live Action, 8:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 6:30 p.m Sunday, 8;15 p.m. Tuesday. $9, $8 seniors and children.

Cedar Lee Theatre: (2163 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights; 440-564-2030, www.clevelandcinemas.com) 2019 Oscar Nominated Shorts – Animation, 2019 Oscar Nominated Shorts – Live Action, 2019 Oscar Nominated Shorts – Documentary. Check listing for times and dates. Bolshoi Ballet “La Bayadere”, 11 a.m. Sunday. $15. National Theatre Encore “I’m Not Running”, 7 p.m. Wednesday. $20.

Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque: (Peter B. Lewis Theater, 11610 Euclid Ave.; 216-421-7450, www.cia.edu/cinematheque) “Hale County This Morning, This Evening”, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 9:40 p.m. Saturday; “Wings of Desire”, 8:10 p.m. Thursday; ”The Florida Project”, 9:15 p.m. Friday, 7:25 p.m. Saturday; “Senso”, 5 p.m. Saturday, 8:35 p.m. Sunday; “Chesley Bonestell: A Brush With The Future”, 4 p.m. Sunday; “The Grief of Others”, 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $9; $7 members, seniors, students, 25 or younger.

Palace Theatre: (605 Market Ave. N., Canton; 330-454-8172) “The Favourite”, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $5.

TCM Big Screen Classical presents “My Fair Lady”: 1 p.m. Sunday at the following cinemas: Cinemark Portage Crossings, Cuyahoga Falls; Hudson Cinema 10: Montrose Movies 12, Akron; Cinemark 15, Macedonia; Tinseltown USA, Perry Township; Valley View 24; and Cedar Lee, Cleveland Heights; 5 p.m. Sunday at the following cinemas: Cinemark Portage Crossings, Cuyahoga Falls, Cinemark 15, Macedonia, Tinseltown USA, Perry Township, and Valley View 24. 3 and 7 p.m. Wednesday at the following cinemas: Cinemark Portage Crossings, Cuyahoga Falls; Hudson Cinema 10: Montrose Movies 12, Akron; Cinemark 15, Macedonia; Tinseltown USA, Perry Township; Valley View 24; and Cedar Lee, Cleveland Heights. See cinema listings for ticket price.