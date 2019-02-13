Russo’s, which has been well regarded for its "Creole and Italian soul food" since 2002, has a baby brother, Bacchus Lounge, on the back side of the building. It has a smaller, less expensive menu that keeps the New Orleans/Italy emphasis, and a very casual atmosphere.

Bacchus sports a solid wine list, fancy martinis and other specialty drinks along with five beer taps. The Granny Smith apple salad offered great contrasting flavors and textures between the tart apples, sharp cheddar cheese, spiced pecans and just the right amount of white French dressing on the greens.

New Orleans specialties include jambalaya, shrimp Creole, gumbo, po-boys and raw oysters served straight up or with an Asian accent. (Mardi Gras March 5!) Every item on the menu is under $20, at least until you start piling on the pizza toppings, which include exotic mushrooms, olive salad, braised pork shoulder and beef sirloin.

The place: Bacchus Lounge, 4895 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls

Why you should go: Cajun/Creole dishes, pizza

More info: russoskitchen.com/bacchus-lounge