If you didn't read my article last week and forgot that today is Valentine's Day, I am here to help. Don't cue up the "Mission: Impossible" soundtrack just yet. I'm suggesting a rosé from beautiful Lake Garda, Italy. If you need to embellish a bit, then say you got the bottle from George Clooney's cellar. I've got your back.

Avanzi's Chiaretto rosé will save you from your last-minute procrastination. The blend of Groppello, Barbera, Sangiovese and Marzemino grapes produce a stunning hue of pink salmon. Scents of fragolina, or wild strawberries, are abundant, with a creamy strawberry flavor on the finish. Chiaretto is an exceptional food wine. I tasted this bottle with artichoke bruschetta, rumaki (bacon-wrapped water chestnuts), Maryland crab cakes, a hunk of Grand Padano cheese, and pizza margherita. By George, it's good!

Buy this wine at DeVitis Italian Market, Mustard Seed Market Montrose and Highland Square, Kirbie's Meats and Catering, The Barrel Room North Canton, Regency Wine Bar and Basil Asian Bistro Canton.

— Phil Masturzo