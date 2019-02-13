1. America in Akron: Besides their hits like “Horse with No Name,” “Sister Golden Hair” and “Ventura Highway,” did you know America also covered “Muskrat Love?” We’re betting it won’t be on the playlist when the band comes to the Akron Civic Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35-$85 at akroncivic.com.

2. Mozart is romantic: The Cleveland Orchestra presents Romantic Mozart at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Severance Hall, featuring soprano Kiera Duffy. Tickets start at $21 at 216-231-1111, 800-686-1141 or clevelandorchestra.com.

3. Sophisticated soul: Lalah Hathaway’s Sophisticated Soul Tour, with guests Raheem Devaughn and Lyfe Jennings, would make a great Valentine’s Day date at 8 p.m. at the Connor Palace in Cleveland's Playhouse Square. Tickets are $60.50-$104.50 at playhousesquare.org.

4. Follow your heart: We have many more ideas for last-minute Valentine's Day plans, both going out and staying in, inside today’s Pulse section and at https://bit.ly/2GCTnRg.