Love was in the air at the Akron Civic Theatre on Thursday.

Fifteen couples were married in Valentine's Day ceremonies, with Akron Municipal Court administrative/presiding Judge Jon Oldham officiating the morning ceremonies, and Akron Municipal Court Judge Ron Cable officiating in the afternoon.

Three couples were married at the courthouse Thursday, with Akron Municipal Court Judge Ann Marie O'Brien officiating.

This was the second year the Akron Municipal Court has hosted Valentine's Day weddings at the Civic. The court also offers wedding ceremonies at the Civic on Halloween.