FICTION

1. "Connections in Death," J.D. Robb

2. "Where the Crawdads Sing," Delia Owens

3. "Black Leopard, Red Wolf," Marlon James

4. "The Silent Patient," Alex Michaelides

5. "Liar Liar," James Patterson and Candice Fox

6. "The Wedding Guest," Jonathan Kellerman

7. "The Reckoning," John Grisham

8. "Turning Point," Danielle Steel

9. "Fire & Blood," George R.R. Martin

10. "Crucible," James Rollins

NONFICTION

1. "Becoming," Michelle Obama

2. "Girl, Wash Your Face," Rachel Hollis

3. "Educated," Tara Westover

4. "From the Ground Up," Howard Schultz

5. "It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way," Lysa TerKeurst

6. "Leadershift," John C. Maxwell

7. "31-Day Food Revolution," Ocean Robbins

8. "Brave, Not Perfect," Reshma Saujani

9. "Digital Minimalism," Cal Newport

10. "The Theft of America’s Soul," Phil Robertson

REDBOX DVD RENTALS

1. “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”

2. “Widows”

3. “The Girl in the Spider’s Web”

4. "Hunter Killer"

5. "First Man"

6. "Night School"

7. "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms"

8. "Halloween"

9. "Venom"

10. “The Sisters Brothers”

BILLBOARD SINGLES

1. "7 Rings," Ariana Grande

2. "Happier," Marshmello & Bastille

3. "Without Me," Halsey

4. "Sunflower," Post Malone & Swae Lee

5. “Sicko Mode,” Travis Scott

6. “High Hopes," Panic! At the Disco

7. "Thank U, Next," Ariana Grande

8. "Middle Child," J. Cole

9. "Wow," Post Malone

10. "Girls Like You," Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B

BILLBOARD ALBUMS

1. "Hoodie SZN," A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

2. "I Am > I Was," 21 Savage

3. "Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD," Future

4. "Astroworld," Travis Scott

5. "A Star Is Born" (soundtrack), various artists

6. "Beerbongs & Bentleys," Post Malone

7. "Championships," Meek Mill

8. "Scorpion," Drake

9. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (soundtrack), various artists

10. “Dying to Live,” Kodak Black

NIELSEN TV RATINGS

1. "The Grammy Awards," CBS

2. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS

3. "Young Sheldon," CBS

4. "State of the Union," Fox News

5. "State of the Union Analysis" (10:30-10:38 p.m. ET), Fox News

6. "America's Got Talent Champions," NBC

7. "State of the Union Intro" (9-9:06 p.m. ET), Fox News

8. "Chicago Med," NBC

9. "Chicago Fire," NBC

10. "State of the Union Response," Fox News