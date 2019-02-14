CANTON — The Canton Museum of Art's collection includes works by such masters of watercolors as Edward Hopper, Winslow Homer, John Singer Sargent and Andrew Wyeth.

The museum's holdings of more than 1,500 artworks are valued in excess of $30 million.

It's no surprise then that proper preservation is a major priority. As Max Barton, the museum's executive director, puts it, "Without protection, nothing else matters."

This week, the museum's storage room is being equipped with a state-of-the-art storage system. The largest and most important two-dimensional artworks will be hung on rolling, floor-mounted steel racks.

"While storage racks may not seem sexy to most people, they are to me," Barton said. "We're entrusted by the public with this amazing collection of artwork and we're here to protect and share it. This is Canton's art collection."

The new Spacesaver storage system replaces one that has been used since the museum first opened at the Cultural Center for the Arts in 1970, almost 50 years ago. The new racks will provide easier access to the collection, while increasing the museum's storage capabilities by about about 30 percent.

The project has a price tag of almost $300,000, largely being paid with grants from the Timken Foundation; Stark County Community Foundation including the John S. and Jodine S. Duerr Community Fund, the Fernandez Hillibish History Fund, the Brott Foundation, the William J. Lemmon Charitable Fund, the James K. and Carol Luntz Charitable Fund, and the Community Charitable Fund; the Hoover Foundation; and the William and Minnette Goldsmith Foundation.

"It's really wonderful, the generous support of these many local foundations for the museum and its collection," Barton said. "We're so very thankful."

Spacesaver storage products also are in use at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Kentucky Derby Museum, World of Coca-Cola Museum and Cincinnati Art Museum. The museum's new system was custom designed by the Cleveland office of Patterson Pope.

Emptying out the storage room for renovation has inspired one of the most engaging art exhibitions in recent memory. Titled "In the Parisian Salon," the show collects more than 200 major works from the permanent collection in a wide array of styles, sizes and eras, hung floor to ceiling in the museum's upper gallery.

"It allows us to show pieces that aren't normally seen and definitely not seen together," Barton said. "The artwork runs an amazing gamut."

The "Parisian Salon" show will remain on display through Sunday, after which the works will be returned to the storage facility.

"The storage system really enhances our preservation capabilities, as well as our ability to grow the collection," Barton said. "Especially for collectors making a gift, they want to know their work is going to be safe and well cared for over the years."