Akron Home & Garden Show: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the John S. Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St., Akron. Presenations, products and ideas for home and garden projects. $10, $9 seniors and $5 students. https://akronhomeandflower.com/.

Zigzag Succulent Workshop: 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Graf’s Garden Shop, 1015 White Pond Drive, Akron. Learn about succulents and how to care for them. $19.99. To register, call 330-836-2727 or go to www.GrafGrowers.com.

Starting Seed Indoors: 11 a.m. Saturday at Donzell’s, 937 E. Waterloo Road, Akron. Presented by Lee Paulson, Master Gardener. Free. To register, call 330-724-0505.

Gardeners of Greater Akron: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. George Antiochian Church Fellowship Hall, 3204 Ridgewood Road, Copley. Subject: Raptors, Hawks and Owls. 6:30 p.m. dinner is $13. https://gogagrows.wordpress.com/.

Air Planter Holder Workshop: 9:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at Graf’s Garden Shop, 1015 White Pond Drive, Akron. Design and make an air plant frame for a wall, desk or end table. $24.99. To register, call 330-836-2727 or go to www.GrafGrowers.com.

Gardening at Your Doorstep: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at Williams on the Lake, 787 Lafayette Road, Medina. Presented by the Medina Master Gardeners. Debra Knapke, “Simplifying Your Garden Without Diminishing your Joy,” Bev Shaffer, “Plant ‘Em, Pinch ‘Em, Eat ‘Em,” and Deb Collins, “How to Use Hostas in Containers.” http://medina.osu.edu.

Birds In Your Backyard: 11 a.m. Feb. 23 at Donzell’s, 937 E. Waterloo Road, Akron. Presented by Mike Edington, Certified Ohio Naturalist. Free. To register, call 330-724-0505.

House Plant Bowl Workshop: 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at Graf’s Garden Shop, 1015 White Pond Drive, Akron. Create a planter for an island or coffee table. $19.99. To register, call 330-836-2727 or go to www.GrafGrowers.com.

Chippewa Garden Club: 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at Brecksville Human Services Building, 2 Community Drive, Brecksville. Master Gardeners Kathy Habib and Jo Ann Bartsch will talk about garden preparation. www.chippewagardenclub.com.

Succulent Wine Bottle Workshop: 1 p.m. March 2 at Graf’s Garden Shop, 1015 White Pond Drive, Akron. Learn how to grow and display succulents. $19.99. To register, call 330-836-2727 or go to www.GrafGrowers.com.

Greater Akron Orchid Society Show: March 2 and 3 at Donzell’s, 937 E. Waterloo Road, Akron. Exotic orchid displays, vendors, experts. Free. 330-724-0505.

Saturday Gardening Series: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 2 at Todaro's Party Center, 1820 Akron-Peninsula Road, Akron. Topics: Hops in the Backyard, Untold Stories of the Garden, Cacti and Succulents for the Northern Garden and Shade Gardening Using Native Woodland Wildflowers. $37.50; $60 for both March 2 and 9. For registration, go to http://go.osu.edu/gardenseries.

“Wine & Orchids” Wine Tasting Event: 1-4 p.m. March 2 at Donzell’s, 937 E. Waterloo Road, Akron. To register, call 330-724-0505.

Saturday Gardening Series: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 9 at Todaro's Party Center, 1820 Akron-Peninsula Road, Akron. Topics: Successfully Growing Figs in Containers, Ohio Forests: They’re Not Just Trees, What is a Watershed, and Continual Color Without Continual Hassle. $37.50. For registration, go to http://go.osu.edu/gardenseries.

Spring Planning & Preparation: 11 a.m. March 9 at Donzell’s, 937 E. Waterloo Road, Akron. Presented by Matt Rhodes, Donzell’s Nursery Coordinator. Free. To register, call 330-724-0505.

Growing Small Fruit: 1-4 p.m. March 13 at Portage SWCD Meeting Room, 6970 State Route 88, Ravenna. Erik Draper, OSU Extension Educator in Geauga County, discusses the selection, planting and maintenance of fruits in northeast Ohio. To register, call Lynn at 330-235-6806 or go to www.portageswcd.org/events/fruits19.

Designing a Sustainable Landscape: 9 a.m. to noon March 16 at Portage SWCD Meeting Room, 6970 State Route 88, Ravenna. Discuss principles and designs to build a landscape. Free. Registration required, call 330-296-6432 or email christensen.227@osu.edu.

Bonsai Basics & Beyond: 11 a.m. March 16 at Donzell’s, 937 E. Waterloo Road, Akron. Presented by Mike Rusnak, Akron Canton Bonsai Society. Free. To register, call 330-724-0505.

Organic Vegetable School: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 18 at Moebius Nature Center, 929 E. Mennonite Road, Aurora. Join industry experts and researchers for information on organic vegetable production for the small farm. $25. Registration deadline March 11. https://portage.osu.edu/events/organic-vegetable-school.

Women in Agriculture Conference: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 22 at R.G. Drage Career Technical Center, 2800 Richville Drive SE, Massillon. 19 sessions including Business & Finance; Plants & Animals; Communication; Home & Family; Special Interest (tractors, soil, microgreens, and aquaponics). $55, $30 students. Registration deadline March 15. go.osu.edu/eowia2019.

Gardening for Seniors: 11 a.m. March 23 at Donzell’s, 937 E. Waterloo Road, Akron. Presented by Karen Thomas & Pam Wetterau, Master Gardeners. Free. To register, call 330-724-0505.

Ohio Agritourism Conference & Trade Show: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 25 at Maize Valley Winery, 6193 Edison St. NE, Hartville. Learn about agritourism trends and topics. $30. To register, go to http://go.osu.edu/agritourismconference2019.

Vegetable Gardening Basics: 11 a.m. March 30 at Donzell’s, 937 E. Waterloo Road, Akron. Presented by Lee Paulson, Master Gardener. Free. To register, call 330-724-0505.