Maggie’s Mission Horse & Dog Rescue Adoption Event: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart, 3750 W. Market St., Fairlawn; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Pet People, 18360 Royalton Road, Strongsville. www.maggiesmissionrescue.org/upcoming-events.

Paws & Prayers Adoption Event: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Pet Supplies Plus, 790 Arlington Ridge Unit 303, Green. https://pawsandprayers.org.

Rose’s Rescue Adoption Event: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday Centera Co-Op/Country Store, 467 Cleveland Road, Ravenna; noon to 2 p.m. Saturday Tree City Feed, 107 Lake St., Kent. https://rosesrescue.rescuegroups.org.

Secondhand Mutts presents Dewey’s Pizza School: Starting at 11 a.m. Feb 24 at Dewey’s Pizza, 18516 Detroit Ave., Cleveland. Learn to toss and top your own pizza. Seating available every half hour. All proceeds benefit Secondhand Mutts. http://secondhandmutts.org/deweys-pizza-school-2/.