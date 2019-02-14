This time of year, some nuisance wildlife species are running out of food in their normal habitat and will begin to eye landscape plantings as the next food source. Rabbits and voles may become more problematic in the upcoming month especially if additional snowfall occurs.

Most folks probably recognize a rabbit when they see one, but may not recognize their damage. Damage caused by rabbits is usually clean-cut, at 45-degree angles and can be confused with deer damage, which is often ragged. Most rabbit damage in the landscape occurs in late winter/early spring and below 2½ feet on trees and shrubs (but can be higher if the rabbit is able to stand on a snowbank). Emerging spring flowers such as tulips are also a delectable treat.

Eastern cottontails are the most common rabbit species in Ohio. Generally short-lived (most live less than a year), cottontail rabbits have high reproductive rates. Females can bear up to five litters per year with two to five babies per litter. The first litters of the year are usually born in March.

Eastern cottontail rabbits are gray or brownish-gray with a rusty patch on the back the neck. They have large ears and the hind feet are larger than the forefeet. The tail resembles a large cotton ball and is usually white underneath. Rabbits have large incisors, which enable them to produce clean cuts when feeding on landscape plants.

Voles can also cause extensive damage over the winter months. They will gnaw on roots of turf and stems and bark of shrubs and trees. They also damage turf by creating “runways,” pathways that are dug between one area and another.

Voles are small ground-dwelling rodents with brown fur (with black hairs interspersed) and gray bellies. They are usually 5 to 7 inches long with beady eyes and partially covered ears. The easiest way to tell the difference between voles and house mice is the length of their tails. Voles have short tails whereas the tails of house mice are about half the length of their bodies.

One of the challenges of controlling vole populations is that they reproduce quickly. The females have up to five litters per year, with an average of three to six babies per litter. Although they can breed all year, spring and summer are most common. They do not hibernate. Over the course of the winter, you may not notice their presence until the snow melts.

Voles and rabbits prefer grassy, brushy areas. Keeping the grass low and free of debris they can hide in will force them to find other homes. Clear mulch away from the trunks of trees and maintain a grass-free area about 2 feet away from the base of trunks. Keeping the grass low also exposes rabbits and voles to predators that help control populations.

For exclusion of rabbits, the most effective way of preventing damage to trees and shrubs is to place chicken wire or hardware cloth around the plant. It should be at least 2 feet high and 3 feet is better. Fencing should be buried at least 3 inches deep. If the snow is higher than that, rabbits will stand on top of the snowbank to feed. It is very difficult to exclude voles from the landscape, but hardware cloth can help.

Commercial repellents can be moderately effective in deterring rabbits. However, it is important to note that repellents need to be applied well before damage occurs and need to be reapplied regularly. While there are vole repellents on the market, little data exists to support effectiveness. As with any pest control product, follow the label instructions.

While not effective on a large scale, trapping can help reduce their numbers in the home landscape. Live trapping for rabbits is most effective during the late winter when food is scarce. Once they begin to reproduce in the spring, trapping may not be enough to manage damaging populations.

Voles are easiest to trap in the fall and late winter. Set mouse traps near their burrow openings or in the runaways near ornamental plants. Bait the traps with a mixture of peanut butter and oatmeal and cover the trap with a cardboard box or pan. Check twice a day. Live traps can also be used.

For more information on the biology and control of voles and cottontail rabbits see https://bit.ly/2GFA2yG, https://bit.ly/2S2F9uP, and https://bit.ly/2jiWMp8.

Jacqueline Kowalski is the Summit County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator for the Ohio State University. For questions on local foods, food production or other garden-related questions, contact her at kowalski.124@osu.edu or 330-928-4769, ext. 2456.