1. Enjoy the great indoors: The Akron Home & Garden Show, a great respite from the winter gloom, opens at 11:30 a.m. and runs through Sunday at the John S. Knight Center. Vendors will be pitching products and ideas for home and garden projects, and you can learn about subjects from succulents to smart-home technology from speakers. Admission is $10, $9 seniors, $5 students. https://akronhomeandflower.com/.

2. Ice Festival in Medina: This weekend is the Ice Festival in Medina's historic square. There will be dozens of ice sculptures on display. Friday will feature a speed competition along with the lighting of an ice tower at 7 p.m. Individual carving competitions are Saturday, with teams competing on Sunday. The works will be on display Monday.

3. Concert at Musica: Two rising Akron-based bands, the Beyonderers and the Dreemers, take the stage at Musica in downtown Akron at 9 p.m. Tickets are $5 at www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

4. Yellow brick road: Author Elizabeth Letts discusses “Finding Dorothy,” a novel about L. Frank Baum, his wife, Maud, and the creation of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” at 1 p.m. at the Hudson Library and Historical Society. Register at 330-653-6658 or hudsonlibrary.org.