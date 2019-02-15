Events

The Bath United Church of Christ: 3980 W. Bath Road. Through Feb. 24. 20th Annual Epiphany Arts Festival features all forms of art from more than 175 local artists and celebrates the joy artists bring into our lives. For more information, call 330-666-3520.

Canton Christian Women’s Connection: The Fairways, 1500 Rogwin Circle SW, North Canton. 11:30 a.m. Thursday. “Love One Another” Luncheon. Rick Artzner will give a presentation on the Underground Railroad. Doug Dickson will present “The Search for Significance," and vocalist Jim Gindlesberger will perform. Tickets are $13. Reservations required, call Sherry at 330-837-6552 or email cantoncwc@aol.com.

The Chapel in Marlboro: 8700 State Route 619, Marlboro Township. 6 p.m. Sundays. Griefshare is a ministry to individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one, providing help in recovering from loss. Also, 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Celebrate Recovery, a 12-Step recovery program for hurting people and those who love them. For more information, call 330-935-0132.

Christ Is the Answer Ministries: 379 E. South St., Akron. 7 p.m. Feb. 27 Pre-founders Day Anniversary Service with the Rev. Jimmie Rodgers and Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

First Congregational U.C.C.: 4022 State Route 44, Rootstown. 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday. Swiss steak dinner buffet. For more information, call 330-325-7429.

Grace United Church of Christ in Uniontown: 13275 Cleveland Ave., Lake Township. 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday. Swiss steak dinner. $8, $4 ages 4-12. 330-699-3255.

Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church: 1866 Brown St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Holy Ghost Bible study class. Grow in faith from a Ukrainian Catholic perspective. For more information, go to www.hgucc.org.

Mount Lebanon Baptist Church: 180 Edward Ave., Akron. 11 a.m. Feb. 24. Annual Family and Friends Day. Dinner will follow the service.

Redeemer North Hill UM Church: 265 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. 11 a.m. Tuesdays. Christian Bible Study Class open to anyone interested in learning more about a Christian life style. Also, 11:30 a.m. Fridays, free lunch and clothing store.

St. Vincent Church Parish Hall: 164 W. Market St., Akron. 7-8:45 p.m. Feb. 26. The St. Vincent-St. Sebastian Social Justice Commission and the Catholic Commission of Summit County present “A Dialogue on Local Gun Violence: Toward Healing, Safety and Common Ground." Panelists include Erin Dickinson of Mom’s Demand Action — Akron Chapter and Sgt. Jamie Donahue of the Akron Police Department. For more information, call 330-535-2787, ext. 10, or email jcampbell@ccdocle.org.

Vine Fellowship Church: The HUB Community Center, 3676 Community Lane, Copley. 1-3 p.m. Thursday. The Vine Fellowship Church Women’s Bible Review Fellowship will study the Rev. Tim Keller’s “The Prodigal God." For information, call Suzanne at 330-322-7966.

Westminster Presbyterian Church: 1250 W. Exchange St., Akron. 5 p.m. Sunday. Third Sunday Dinner, a free community dinner, that encourages food and fellowship with church members and the local community. 330-836-2226 or www.westminsterakron.com.

Wintergreen Ledges Church of God: 1889 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron. 5:30-7 p.m. Friday. Dinner’s on — Free Hot Meal. 330-753-3027.

Performances

Beth El Congregation: Akron-Summit County Main Library, 60 S. High St. 3 p.m. Feb. 24. “Beyond Fiddler: Jews & Judaism in Song.” Free. 330-864-2105.

Church of the Western Reserve: 30500 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike. 7 p.m. Friday. From Holland With Love, featuring Zeger Verhage, piano and Wendy van Ness, flute. Free. 440-442-2220.

First Congregational Church of Akron: 292 E. Market St. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Concert featuring the Akron Big Band. Free. 330-253-5109 or www.akronfcc.org.

Springfield Baptist Church: 1920 Krumroy Road, Springfield Township. 6:30 p.m. Sunday. His Servants in concert. Love offering will be accepted. 330-784-3114 or 330-644-3789.

St. Sebastian Parish: 476 Mull Ave., Akron. 4 p.m. Sunday. The Baldwin Wallace Men’s Chorus will be in concert. Free.

