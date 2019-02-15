1. John Cusack at Civic Theatre. Add this to your Top Five list: Actor John Cusack hosts a screening of “High Fidelity” at the Akron Civic Theatre at 7:30 p.m., followed by a Q&A. Tickets are $49.75-$150 at 330-253-2488, www.akroncivic.com. Read our interview with Cusack at https://bit.ly/2Sl7HEW.

2. Beware of Cupid: For those who like their Valentine’s weekend with a touch of gruesomeness, “Cupid’s Revenge” continues from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at the Haunted Schoolhouse, 1300 Triplett Boulevard, Akron. Tickets are $25 at the door. hauntedschoolhouse.com.

3. Tragedy remembered: Bernard Powers, professor emeritus of history at the College of Charleston, speaks at 2 p.m. at the Akron-Summit County Main Library. He’ll discuss “We Are Charleston: Tragedy and Triumph at Mother Emanuel,” about the 2015 murder of nine members of Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church by a white supremacist. (This event was rescheduled from September because of travel problems caused by Hurricane Florence.) akronlibrary.org.

4. Canton KidFest: Let the kids run off some energy at Canton KidFest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. There will be inflatables, a rock wall an indoor raceway and lots of activities. Admission is $5, $3 for kids 12 or younger. cantonkidfest.com.