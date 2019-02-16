1. Play it again: Akron native Joe Fortunato, a former Hollywood writer and executive who’s now a film professor at Arizona State University, continues his “Fortunato Film School” series at 2 p.m. at Akron-Summit County Public Library's auditorium downtown at 60 S. High St. This time he’ll be showing and commenting on “Casablanca.” It’s free. akronlibrary.org.

2. Rosa Parks remembered: The Cincinnati Children’s Theatre presents “Rosa Parks” at 2:30 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre, part of the Family Series. Tickets are $12, $7 ages 5-12 at 330-253-2488, www.akroncivic.com.

3. Home show to close: It’s the last day for the Akron Home & Garden Show, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the John S. Knight Center. Vendors will pitch products and ideas for home and garden projects, and you can learn about subjects from succulents to smart-home technology from speakers. Admission is $10, $9 seniors, $5 students. https://akronhomeandflower.com/.

4. Choir at St. Sebastian: The Baldwin Wallace Men’s Choir gives a concert at 4 p.m. at St. Sebastian Parish Church, 476 Mull Ave., Akron. It’s free.

5. Candlebox at Rocksino. Candlebox, one of the pillars of the Seattle rock sound of the early 1990s, plays the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $31.50-$49, www.ticketmaster.com.