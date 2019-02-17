Taste of Morocco: 6 p.m. Thursday at Crown Point Ecology Center, 3220 Ira Road, Bath. “Local to Global” dinner series, with presentation and light dinner by Hanan, a native Moroccan. $45. www.eventbrite.com/e/local-to-global-2019-healthy-dinner-series-tickets-55239794713.

WITAN (Women In Touch with Akron’s Needs) French Market: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at St. George Fellowship Centre, 3204 Ridgewood Road, Fairlawn. $6. www.witaninfo.org.

Voices of Canton, Inc. Duel Keys & Cuisine: 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Cultural Center for the Arts, 1001 Market Ave. N., Canton. Food from local chefs, dueling pianos, live and silent auction, games, raffles. Cash bar with one free drink. $50. https://voicesofcanton.org/node/3927.

Cleveland Ballet Gala “Frosted Winter Night”: 6 p.m. Saturday at the Tudor Arms Hotel, 10660 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland. Hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, silent auction and performance by Cleveland Ballet members. $195 and up, $125 young professionals. https://clevelandballet.org/annual-gala/.

Dancing Wheels’ Night at the Races: 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School, 19481 Lakeshore Blvd., Cleveland. Games, pizza, snacks, nonalcoholic beverages. $15. https://dancingwheels.org/10th-annual-night-at-the-races/.

Kidney Foundation of Summit County Hot Dog Reverse Raffle: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 28 at The Getaway, 1462 N. Portage Path, Akron. Sideboard and $1 hot dogs and drafts. $20. For tickets, call Carolyn Henretta at 330-864-1236.

Magic City Kiwanis Esther Ryan Shoe Fund Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7 p.m. March 1 at Prince of Peace Hall, 1281 Shannon Ave., Barberton. $7 adults, $4 under 10. Proceeds go to furnish shoes to income-qualified children in the Barberton Schools.

Cuyahoga Falls Battle of the Badges: 6 p.m. March 1 at the Woodridge High School Gymnasium, 4440 Quick Road, Peninsula. Basketball game between police and fire departments to benefit the Falls Cancer Club will start at 7 p.m. Kids’ make and take area before the game. $5, $3 age 17 and under. www.facebook.com/events/1849040938551578/.

Minerva Fund of Akron Jazz Brunch: 10:30 a.m. March 2 at Fairlawn Country Club, 200 N. Wheaton Road, Akron. Music by Hubbs Groove featuring “Sarah’s Girl.” Call Sharon Dennis at 330-671-1284 or email shd647@aol.com.

Kent Mardi Crawl: 5 p.m. March 2 in downtown Kent. Check in and pick up passes at the Venice Cafe, 163 W. Erie St., then visit restaurants and bars in downtown Kent including Ray’s Place, Venice Cafe, Franklin Hotel Bar, Water Street Tavern, Euro Gyro, Panini’s, Bricco, Barflyy, Dominick’s, Treno and 157 Lounge. $15. www.eventbrite.com/e/kent-mardi-crawl-2019-tickets-55361306157.

Paws and Prayers presents Paws Vegas: 5:30 p.m. March 2 at Todaro’s Party Center, 1820 Akron-Peninsula Road, Akron. Dinner, open bar, games, raffles, adoptable pets and more. $60, $110 couple. http://paws19.eventbrite.com.

Greenleaf Family Center 2019 Night at the Races: 5:30 p.m. March 2 at St. George Antiochian Church 3204 Ridgewood Road, Fairlawn. An evening of horse racing, dinner, soft drinks, and desserts. Tickets are $50. For tickets, go to https://squareup.com/store/greenleaf-family-center.

Victim Assistance Program Mardi Gras Gala: 6 p.m. March 2 at the Tangier Restaurant, 532 W. Market St., Akron. Food, open bar, live and silent auctions. $115. https://victimassistanceprogram.org/mardigrasgala/.

Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church W.I.N.G.S. Ministry Dinner and Fashion Show: 3 p.m. March 3 at John M. Burrell Fellowship Hall, 844 Garth Ave., Akron. “Wisdom with Style” Fashion Show will feature nonagenarian models. $20. Proceeds benefit the W.I.N.G.S. Ministry. Call Evelyn Campbell at 330-923-3847 or 330-785-9022 or email sherardiaap@gmail.com.

Women’s Endowment Fund “For Women, Forever”: 5:30 p.m. March 5, Goodyear Hall, 1201 E. Market St., Akron. Speaker Marcella Kanfer Rolnick, CEO of GOJO Industries. $100; $175 patron; $75 young professional. www.forwomenforever.org.

Women’s Impact Awards: 5:30 p.m. March 7 at the Kent State University at Stark Conference Center, 6000 Frank Ave. NW, North Canton. Recognizing leaders who encourage women to realize their potential. $85. www.womensimpactinc.com.

Stand Up For Downs Comedy in the Cellar: 7:30 (PG-13) and 9:30 p.m. (R) March 8 at 17 Public Square Restaurant, 17 Public Square, Medina. Hosted by Rob Snow, featuring Mary Santora, Mike Head headlining. $20. www.standupfordowns.org.

Art & Ale: 2-5 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. March 9 at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. Featuring local craft brews and food. Ages 21 and over. $25-$75. www.eventbrite.com/e/the-12th-annual-art-ale-tickets-54928845656.

