Learn about a president: The McKinley Presidential Library & Museum in Canton will celebrate Presidents Day with activities including gallery focus tours, a re-enactor and planetarium shows. mckinleymuseum.org.

Go to the zoo: The Akron Zoo is offering free admission for Presidents Day. The Summit County Historical Society will be at the zoo with activities for kids. Parking is $3. akronzoo.org.

Get curious: The Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland is hosting Curiosity Carnival! with hands-on activities and science demonstrations that are included with regular admission. There will be "Strange Science" and "Electric Madness" shows and a "Launch into Space" engineering challenge in the Wintergarden atrium. At the "Energy Investigator," you can build a wind turbine fan and test it to see how much electricity it can generate. greatscience.org.

Visit nature center: Learn about presidents who were passionate about nature from 1-2 p.m. at the F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.