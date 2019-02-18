Watch a play: Cleveland Play House is presenting “Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood,” a lighthearted new take on the legend by playwright Ken Ludwig, through Sunday at the Allen Theatre in Playhouse Square. Tickets are $25-$97 at 216-241-6000, www.clevelandplayhouse.com.

See short films: The Nightlight Cinema in downtown Akron is showing Oscar-nominated short films through Feb. 27. Choose from animation, live action and documentary programs; find the schedule at nightlightcinema.com. Tickets are $9, $8 seniors and children.

Hear a music icon: Some seats remained at press time for John Mellencamp’s show at 8 p.m. at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown. He’s touring behind his album of covers, “Other People’s Stuff.” Tickets are $42.50-$129.50 at stambaughauditorium.com.