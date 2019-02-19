ART EXHIBITS

Nick Cave: Feat.: Opens Saturday and runs through June 2 at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. Also, Brian Bress: Pictures Become You through April 14; The Fabricators, through March 3; and Planes, Trains and Automobiles, through July 14. 330-376-9185 or www.akronartmuseum.org.

Time Travel Market Street Circa 1928: Through Saturday at Summit Artspace on East Market, 140 E. Market St., Akron. 330-376-8480 or www.summitartspace.org.

20th Annual Epiphany Arts Festival: Through Sunday at The Bath United Church of Christ, 3980 W. Bath Road, Akron. For more information, call 330-666-3520.

CVCA Winter Exhibition: Through Friday at the Cuyahoga Valley Art Center, 2131 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. www.cvartcenter.org.

Folds, Gestures, Movement by Jennifer Omaitz: Through March 30 at the Kent State University Hotel and Conference Center, 215 S. Depeyster St., Kent. www.kent.edu/galleries.

The View From Here: Contemporary Perspectives From Senegal: Through Friday at the CVA Gallery, Center for the Visual Arts, 325 Terrace Drive, Kent. http://galleries.kent.edu

Writing Across Borders: Through Thursday in the Taylor Hall Gallery, Kent State University.

Mental Structures by Dawn Tekler: Through Sunday in Studio M at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. 330-833-4061 or www.massillonmuseum.org.

2019 Celebration in Art Show: Through March 18 at the Massillon Museum of Art, 121 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. The show includes 237 examples of two- and three-dimensional student creations. 330-833-4061 or www.massillonmuseum.org.

Mary Lou Blunt Exhibition: Through March 2 at the Massillon Public Library Computer Center, 208 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. 330-832-9831, ext. 327 or www.massillonlibrary.org.

PLACES: Through March 6 at the Valley Art Center, 155 Bell St., Chagrin Falls. www.valleyartcenter.org.

The Print Club of Cleveland Exhibition: Through March 4 at the Beck Center for the Arts, 17801 Detroit Road, Lakewood. 216-521-2540, ext. 10 or www.beckcenter.org.

Angels and Daemons: Through Saturday at The Galleries at CSU, 1307 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Also, Incurably Atomic through Feb. 23. 216-687-2103 or www.csuohio.edu/artgallery.

Working Women: Gerte Hacker & Elise Newman: Through March 2 at the Artist Archives of the Western Reserve, 1834 E. 123rd St., Cleveland. www.ArtistsArchives.org.

2019 School Art Exhibition: Through Sunday at the Art Outreach Gallery at the Eastwood Mall Complex, 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road, Niles. Art from Hubbard High School and Mineral Ridge High School. www.artoutreach.org.

From Woman XII…: Opens Sunday and runs through March 29 at The Gallery at Lakeland, 7700 Clocktower Drive, Kirtland. Created by women, of women and about women. 440-525-7029 or www.lakelandcc.edu/gallery.

“Monumental” by Doug McGlumphy: Through March 7 at The College of Wooster Art Museum, Ebert Art Center, 1220 Beall Ave., Wooster. 330-263-2495 or 330-263-2388.