CLASSICAL

Cleveland Orchestra presents Beethoven’s Pastoral: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Featuring: Herbert Blomstedt, conductor. Program: Beethoven, Symphony No. 6 (“Pastoral”); and Mendelssohn, Symphony No. 3 (“Scottish”). 216-231-1111, 800-686-1141 or www.clevelandorchestra.com.

UA School of Music - Men in Song: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave., Akron. Free. 330-972-8301 or email concerts@uakron.edu.

The Cleveland Opera presents “The Land of Smiles”: 7 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church of Greater Cleveland, 3630 Fairmount Blvd., Shaker Heights. $25-$55, $10 students. 216-816-1411 or www.theclevelandopera.org/land-of-smiles/tickets.

Wooster Symphony Orchestra Concert: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Gault Recital Hall of Scheide Music Center, 525 E. University St., Wooster. $10. 330-263-2419.

Akron Symphony presents Gospel Meets Symphony: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. Featuring the Gospel Meets Symphony Choir. Tickets start at $25. For tickets, call 330-535-8131 or go to www.akronsymphony.org.

Helen D. Schubert Concert presents Mignarda Ensemble: 3 p.m. Sunday, Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 1007 Superior Ave. NE, Cleveland. Free. http://SaintJohnCathedral.com.

The Cleveland Opera presents “The Land of Smiles”: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, The Tudor Arms Hotel Grand Ballroom, 10660 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland. $25-$55, $10 students. 216-816-1411 or www.theclevelandopera.org/land-of-smiles/tickets.

UA School of Music - Solaris Faculty Woodwind Quintet: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave., Akron. Free. 330-972-8301 or email concerts@uakron.edu.

Rocky River Chamber Music Society presents “Late Romanticism in Transition”: 7:30 p.m. Monday, West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church, 20401 Hilliard Blvd., Rocky River. Featuring Amelia D’Arcy, soprano and Hyunsoon Whang, piano. Free. For more information, go to www.rrcms.org.