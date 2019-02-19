ETC

Akron City Woman’s Club Town Hall Series: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Akron Woman’s City Club, 732 W. Exchange St., Akron. K-9 Officer Vegas and her handler, Akron Police Sargent Chris Davis will present “K-9 Unit and Narcotics Detection”. $18. Luncheon reservation, 330-762-6261.

Akron Art Museum Free Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. Free admission and special programming. www.akronartmuseum.org.

Akron Roundtable presents Brandon Edwin Chrostowski: Noon Thursday at the Quaker Station, 135 S. Broadway, Akron. Brandon Edwin Chrostowski, President & CEO, EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute, presents “A More Powerful Yes!” Tickets are $25. For tickets, go to www.akronroundtable.org.

Akron Zoo Laser Lights: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday at the Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. Dancing and laser lights. Guests can see featured animals like penguins, lemurs, Komodo dragons and more. Tickets are $5. For tickets, go to www.akronzoo.org.

Summit County, World War II, Korean & Vietnam Wars Roundtable Meeting: 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the Fairlawn Kiwanis Community Center, 3486 S. Smith Road. Speaker is Fred Carr, Platoon leader of a front-line medivac unit in Vietnam, 1968-69. For more information, email Joe_C_Geiger@me.com.

Riverfront Readers Book Club: 7 p.m. Thursday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Discussion on “A Good American” by Alex George. 330-928-2117.

Wayne County Arts and Crafts Guild Spring Arts & Crafts Show: 5-9 p.m,. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Fisher Auditorium Shisler Conference Center, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster. Handcrafted merchandise in 130 booths. Free.

A New Adventure Widows & Widowers social group: 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Bob Evans, 175 Howe Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. 330-929-5430 or 330-630-9275.

A New Beginning Social Group for Widows and Widowers: 9 a.m. Saturday at Thano’s Restaurant, 71 Fifth St. SE, Barberton. 330-745-6239.

Widows and Widowers Starting Over Socially Brunch & Dominoes : 10 a.m. Saturday at Perkin’s, 4896 Everhard Road NW, Canton. For information, call Jackie at 330-802-5648 or Sue at 330-499-8727.

Theatre 8:15 Youth Theatrical Classes: Saturdays between Feb. 23 and April 13 at Theatre 8:15, 4740 Massillon Road, Green. Ages 4-7 at 9 a.m.; ages 8-12 at 10:15 a.m.; and ages 13 to young adult at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $85. For more information, call 330-896-0339 or email info@theatre815.com.

Senseploration: 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Seseploration consits of a variety of activities that engage the senses, allowing children to take in new experiences at their own pace. Registration required, 330-928-2117.

Hoover-Price Planetarium Show “The Universe at Large”: 1 p.m. Saturday at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. 330-455-7043.

World Fighting Championships 99: 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. Co-main events: JT Miller vs. PJ Cajigas and Frank Caraballo and Antonio Castillo Jr. Tickets are $35-$100. For tickets, go to www.ticketmaster.com.

Bluegrass Saturday Nights: 7-11 p.m. Saturday at Homerville Community Center, state Route 301, Homerville. All pickers welcome; open stage and jam rooms. 330-416-2222.

Scrabble Club: 2 p.m. Sunday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Ages 16 and older. For more information, email Donna at PetethePrinter@gmail.com.

MassMu Brown Bag Lunch: 12:10-12:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. Doug Remley, fromt he Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, will present “Ohio’s Connection to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture”. For more information, call 330-833-4061 or www.massillonmuseum.org.

Microsoft Excel Series Session One: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Massillon Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Learn how to work with subtotal formulas and what order the formulas must follow. Free. Registration required, call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

A New Adventure Widows and Widowers social group: Wednesday, meets for dinner and conversation. For more information, call 330-630-9275 or 330-929-5430.

A New Beginning - Dinner and Conversation: 6 p.m. Wednesday. A social group for widows and widowers. For restaurant location and information, 330-745-6239.

Microsoft Excel Series Session One: 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Massillon Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Learn to apply specific formatting based on your personal use for the table. Free. Registration required, call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

Full Circle Storytelling: 7-10 p.m. Wednesday at Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. Sign up to tell a story revolving around the prompt “10 Things I Hate About You”. Registration encouraged, call 330-612-3090 or go to www.watheatre.com/fullcircle.

Disney’s DCappella: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Playhouse Square’s Connor Palace Theatre, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $35-$55. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.