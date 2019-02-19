NEW SHOWS

Funny Noizes Productions presents A Free Slice of Greenwich Village Comedy: 7 p.m. March 10, Barmacy Bar & Grill, 804 W. Market St., Akron. Performances by Adam Gabel, Gary G. Garcia, Neil Rubenstein, Gabe Dorado, Riley Lassin and Bart Dangus. Free. www.eventbrite.com/e/a-free-slice-of-greenwich-village-comedy-tickets-55828557719.

Thompson Square: 8 p.m. April 6, The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St. $30-$37.50. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

Darrell Scott: 8 p.m. June 29, The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St. $27. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

Kim Richey & Radney Foster: 8 p.m. Oct. 4, The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St. $30. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.