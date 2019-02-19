THURSDAY

Kinderealm – Winter Nature Walk: Ages 3-6 and their adult companions will go on a winter nature walk to learn how animals stay warm in winter, then come inside to make a craft, 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Winter Stars and Constellations: Explore the stars and constellations visible during the season with the longest nights, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Memorial Parkway Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will meet at 2 p.m. for a 5-mile hike. Meet at 499 Memorial Parkway, Akron. Dean Pawlicki, 330-658-2623 or 330-690-8589.

Martindale Park Hike: Hilltop Hikers will meet at 10 a.m. for a 4 or 5 lap hike. Meet at 4001 Martindale Road NE, Canton. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

FRIDAY

Cascade/Chuckery Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. for a 5-mile hike. Meet at 837 Cuyahoga St., Akron. Jim Welling, 330-858-8311.

SATURDAY

Winter at The Ledges: Join a naturalist to discover the beauty, intricacy and mystery of nature in winter, 2-3:30 p.m. Liberty Park, Twinsburg Ledges Area, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Whispers from Mother Nature: Join a naturalist to see what plants and animals will be growing, flying over or waking up in March at Summit Lake and in the Metro Parks, 2-3:30 p.m. Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, Summit Lake Nature Center, 390 W. Crosier St., Akron. 330-865-8065.

Towner’s Woods to Kent Hike: Portage Trail Walkers will meet at 9 a.m. at 2264 Ravenna Road, Kent. For more information, call Larry Thomas at 330-673-6896.

Mogadore Reservoir Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. for a 8-mile hike. Meet at 2578 State Route 43, Mogadore. Billy Stacy, 330-968-7898.

Hilltop Hikers Annual Meeting Hike and Luncheon: Hilltop Hikers will meet at 10 a.m. for a 5-mile hike and luncheon. Meet at YMCA Dogwood Pool, 354 7th St. NE. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

SUNDAY

Winter Tree I.D.: Learn the basics of tree identification using bark and twig arrangements, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Hampton Hills Metro Park, 2925 Akron-Peninsula Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Underwater Hibernation: Stroll the Towpath Trail to learn the amazing ways that turtles, dragonflies, frogs and other aquatic creatures survive the cold, 1-2:30 p.m. Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, Wilbeth Road Trailhead, 392 W. Wilbeth Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Kendall Lake Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will meet at 2 p.m. for a 5-mile hike. Meet at 1000 Truxell Road, Peninsula. Kincaid Early, 330-400-4835 or 330-815-8308.

Quail Hollow State Park Hike: Hilltop Hikers will meet at 2 p.m. for a 5-mile hike and luncheon. Meet at 13480 Congress Lake Ave., Hartville. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

MONDAY

Creative Canvas: Join an interpretive artist to create amazing works of art using nature as inspiration and re-purposed materials as the medium, 10 a.m. to noon. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. $10 per person. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Under The Ice: Take a hike around the pond at the Tinkers Creek Area with a naturalist to learn about what happens under the ice in winter, 3-4 p.m. Liberty Park, Tinkers Creek Area, 10303 Aurora-Hudson Road, Streetsboro. 330-865-8065.

Oak Hill Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. for a 5-mile hike. Meet at 3901 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula. Colleen Carpinello, 330-331-7269 or 330-514-2621.

Lock 29 Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. for a 5-mile hike. Meet at 1648 Mill St., Peninsula. Billy Stacy, 330-968-7898.

TUESDAY

Big Bend Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. for a 5-mile hike. Meet at 1337 Merriman Road, Akron. Kincaid Early, 330-400-4835 or 330-815-8308.

Hudson Plaza Leisure Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. for a 4-mile hike. Meet at 134 W. Streetsboro St., Hudson. Roy Kress, 330-434-8450.

Butterbridge Road on the Towpath Hike: Hilltop Hikers will meet at 9:30 a.m. for a 5-mile hike. Meet at 5400 Block of Butterbridge Road NW. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

Greater Akron Audubon Society: Dr. Emily Rauschert will present "Invasive Plants and How They Spread," 7 p.m. Sand Run Metro Park, Mingo Shelter, 1501 Sand Run Parkway, Akron. 330-645-0953 or www.akronaudubon.org.

WEDNESDAY

Winter Stroll: Take a leisurely stroll to enjoy winter scenery and search for wildlife, 3-4:30 p.m. Gorge Metro Park, 1160 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. 330-865-8065.

Wild Science: Children ages 8 and up will conduct hands-on, nature-themed science experiments with a naturalist, 5-7 p.m. Goodyear Heights Metro Park, Goodyear Lodge, 2077 Newton St., Akron. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Meet Me In The Garden: Join the Master Gardeners of Summit County to learn about some uncommon annuals, 7-8:30 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Freedom Trail Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. for a 6-mile hike. Meet at 245 Northeast Ave., Tallmadge. Elisabeth, 330-760-3844.

Jackson Community Park Hike: Hilltop Hikers will meet at 6 p.m. for a 4 or 5 lap hike. Meet at 7660 Fulton Drive NW, Massillon. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.