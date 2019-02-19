POPULAR

THURSDAY

Cabin Fever Music Nights with Zach Friedhof: 5-8 p.m., free. Hale Farm & Village Welcome Center, www.halefarm.org.

Johnson Walker Duo: 6 p.m., free. High and Low Winery, www.highandlowwinery.com.

Danileigh: 6:30 p.m., $15. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Akron Big Band Concert: 7 p.m., free. First Congregational Church of Akron, www.akronfcc.org.

Travis Greene: 7 p.m., $30. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

UnoTheActivist: doors open 7 p.m., with Chucky $upreme and D_orexaarez, $20 in advance, $22 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise: 7 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Dokken: 7:30 p.m., $20-$37.50. Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, www.ticketmaster.com.

In Flames: 7:30 p.m., with All That Remains and All Hail The Yeti, $29.50-$35. Agora Theatre, www.agoracleveland.com.

Elise Davis: 8 p.m., with Sarah Arafat, $10-$12. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Swah & Friends 2: 9 p.m., $10. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Northeast Ohio Drum & Music Jam: 9 p.m., free. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

The Bad Boys of Blues: 9 p.m., free. Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.

FRIDAY

Kent Beatlefest with Up 'Til 4: 6:30 p.m. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/.

Emo Night Outpost: 7 p.m., with MySpace Music and Bownser. Outpost Concert Club, https://outpostkent.com/.

Natalie Stamper and The One Shoe Highway: 7 p.m. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/.

Badfish, A Sublime Tribute: 7 p.m., with Bumpin Uglies and Roots of Creation, $25. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Kathy Johnson Trio: 8 p.m. Pacific East Kent, www.kentbeatlefest.com.

Cherry Glazerr: doors open 8 p.m., with Palehound, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Bob Marley Tribute by The Ark Band: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Nitebridge: Here Come the Brits: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Milo: 8:30 p.m., with Pink Navel, Signor Benedick and The Moor, $15. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Glostik Willy: 8:30 p.m., with Acrylic Grooves and The Intangibles, $8-$10. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Kent Beatlefest with Ritch Underwood’s Monopoly: 9:30 p.m. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/.

The Caliber Band: 9:30 p.m. Thirsty Cowboys, www.thirstycowboys.com/calendar.

Becky Boyd and the Groove Train: 9:30 p.m., $5. Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.

SATURDAY

4th Annual Lake Erie Folk Fest: 1-6 p.m. Feb. 23, free. Shore Cultural Centre, www.lakeeriefolkfest.com.

Nonstop Broadway: 3 p.m., $5. Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.

Make American RAVE Again: 7 p.m. Outpost Concert Club, https://outpostkent.com/.

Kane Brown: 7 p.m. Feb. 23, $29.50-$49.50. Covelli Center, www.ticketmaster.com.

Hard Day’s Night: 8 p.m., $13 in advance, $16 day of show. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

An Evening with The Neal Morse Band: 8 p.m., $35. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Sweepyhands and Falling Stars: 8:30 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Devin Dawison: 8:30 p.m., with Jillian Jacqueline. Thirsty Cowboys, www.thirstycowboys.com/calendar.

ZHU: 8:45 p.m., $30-$35. Agora Theatre, www.agoracleveland.com.

Electric Citizen: 9 p.m., with Relaxer and Goosed, $5. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

That 80’s Band: 9:30 p.m., $5. Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.

SUNDAY

Tom Petty Brunch with Shadow of Doubt: Noon. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Classical Brunch with OPUS 216: noon. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

AJ Mitchell: doors open 6 p.m., with Marteen, $15 in advance, $17 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

A Bowie Celebration : The David Bowie Alumni Tour: 7:30 p.m., Starting at $29.99. Agora Theatre, www.agoracleveland.com.

Bob James: 8 p.m., $30-$40. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

Grateful Shred: 8 p.m., with Mapache, $16-$18. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Wild Moccasins: 8:30 p.m., with The Tom Katlees and Meg & The Magnetosphere, $10-$12. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

MONDAY

Marc Roberge of O.A.R.: 7:30 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Skatch Anderssen Orchestra: 8 p.m., $7. Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.

TUESDAY

Coheed and Cambria: 7:30 p.m., with Maps & Atlases, $30-$55. Agora Theatre, www.agoracleveland.com.

Porter & Sayles: 8 p.m., with Rule of Young, $10-$12. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

M2B2 Big Band: 8 p.m., free. Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.

WEDNESDAY

Jeff Klemm: 6:30 p.m. Sarah’s Vinyard, www.sarahsvineyardwinery.com.

Small Porpoises: 7 p.m. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/.

Sheck Wes: 7 p.m., $29.50. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Scythian: 7:30 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

LEEDS & Jimmy Gnecco: 8:30 p.m., $20. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.