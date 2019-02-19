THEATER

Beck Center for the Arts: (17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood; 216-521-2540, ext. 10, www.beckcenter.org) Final performances of “Once” at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. $10-$33.

Cleveland Play House: (Playhouse Square Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleveland; 216-241-6000, www.clevelandplayhouse.com) Final performances of “Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $25-$97.

Cleveland Play House: (Playhouse Square Hanna Theatre, 2067 E. 14th St., Cleveland; 216-241-6000, www.clevelandplayhouse.com) “Hay Fever” opens Wednesday and continues through March 9. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. $15

Great Lakes Theater: (Playhouse Square Hanna Theatre, 2067 E. 14th St., Cleveland; 216-241-6000, www.playhousesquare.org) “Witness for the Prosecution” continues through March 10. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. $15-$75.

None too fragile: (1835 Merriman Road, Akron; 330-962-5547, www.nonetoofragile.com) Final performances of “Yankee Tavern” at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $25.

Ohio Shakespeare Festival: (Greystone Hall, 103 S. High St., Akron; 1-888-718-4253, opt. 1, www.showclix.com/event/lion-in-winter) “The Lion in Winter” opens Friday and continues through March 10. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. $15-$33.

Orrville Community Players: (307 Hostetler Road, Orrville; www.eventbrite.com/e/the-diary-of-anne-frank-tickets-55496746262) “The Diary of Anne Frank” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. $10.

Players Guild Theatre: (Cultural Center for the Arts, 1001 Market Ave. N., Canton; www.playersguildtheatre.com) “Next To Normal” continues through March 3. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $32, $29 seniors, $25 age 17 and under.

Rubber City Theatre: (The Black Box at Fort Romig, 2207 Romig Road, Akron; 234-252-0272) “Guys and Dolls” continues through March 3. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $10-$25.

Theatre 8:15: (4740 Massillon Road, Green; 330-896-0339, www.theatre815.com) Final performances of “2 Across” at 8:15 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. $13, $10 seniors and students.

Weathervane Playhouse: (1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron; 330-836-2626, www.weathervaneplayhouse.com) “Dreamgirls” opens Thursday and continues through March 17. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays. 10 a.m. March 12. $10-$26.