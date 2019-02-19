1. The rain in Spain: The luminous Audrey Hepburn, the sly Rex Harrison, the sumptuous Cecil Beaton costumes, the timeless Lerner and Loewe music: “My Fair Lady” returns to the big screen at 3 and 7 p.m. Move your bloomin’ arse to Cinemark Portage Crossings, Cuyahoga Falls; Hudson Cinema 10: Montrose Movies 12, Copley; Cinemark 15, Macedonia; Tinseltown USA, Jackson Township; Valley View 24; and Cedar Lee, Cleveland Heights. fathomevents.com.

2. Flower power: Orchid Mania continues at the Cleveland Botanical Garden through March 10, offering a colorful floral respite from the winter blahs. On Wednesdays, hours are extended until 9 p.m. for “Orchids After Dark,” with an orchid expert available for questions at 6 p.m., a guided tour at 7 and food and cocktails available from the cafe. cbgarden.org.

3. Author to sign books: Delia Owens, author of the best-seller “Where the Crawdads Sing,” appears at Books-A-Million in the Strip in Jackson Township from 6 to 8 p.m. The $27.69 ticket includes a copy of the book for signing. facebook.com/events/2292330350999174/.