You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: A while ago, I was watching “Crocodile Dundee.” I know Paul Hogan, the star, married his co-star. Are they still acting and still together?

A: Australian Paul Hogan, who played Mick “Crocodile” Dundee in three movies, did indeed marry Linda Kozlowski in 1990 after they had appeared in “Crocodile Dundee” (1986), where they reportedly fell for each other, and “Crocodile Dundee II” (1988). They had a son together. She filed for divorce in 2013, citing irreconcilable differences, with the divorce completed the following year.

According to the Internet Movie Database, she has not acted onscreen since “Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles” in 2001; she said around that time that the only work she was getting was in “straight-to-video schlocky films.” Hogan’s most recent screen acting credit is the 2009 movie “Charlie & Boots,” though he has pursued some other off-camera projects.

Q: Will “The Son” starring Pierce Brosnan be back?

A: AMC recently announced that the western drama’s second season will begin on April 27. That will also be the last season, with AMC promising to conclude the show’s story.

Q: I am totally hooked on “A Million Little Things.” How is it doing in the ratings? Can you tell me if it has been renewed for another season?

A: The serialized drama has done well enough to get picked up for a second season. According to TVLine.com, just as the first season has had a mystery driving it, the second will also begin with a mystery (which, of course, is a secret for now). Some things that helped its renewal: The audience grew when the show moved to Thursdays and, as TVLine noted, it gets an audience boost from people DVR-ing it for later viewing.

Q: Years ago, I followed the series “The Night Stalker” about a reporter played by Darren McGavin. Do you know by chance if this series may be brought back?

A: It was, but first some background. A “Night Stalker” novel by Jeff Rice inspired a TV movie of the same name in 1972, with McGavin as Carl Kolchak, a reporter who lands in some spooky business. A success, it led to a second TV film, “The Night Strangler” (1973) and a weekly series, “Kolchak: The Night Stalker” (1974-75), both with McGavin still starring. (You can learn more about the show’s history in Mark Dawidziak’s book “The Night Stalker Companion.”)

The various projects generated a devoted following, which now includes Facebook groups and weekly telecasts on MeTV, along with novels and other print ventures. Shows such as “The X-Files” have acknowledged the Kolchak tales as inspiration. All that led to a series reboot, “Night Stalker,” on ABC in 2005, with Stuart Townsend as Kolchak. (McGavin was by then in his 80s and would die in 2006.)

The series proved brief, but Dawidziak recently told me there was another attempt to bring back Kolchak in 2012 for the big screen with Johnny Depp starring. So far, though, that hasn’t happened, though the show’s fan base remains fervent.

Q: My wife and I viewed a recent episode of “Criminal Minds” where Rossi (Joe Mantegna) remarried Krystall (Gail O’Grady). During the ceremony they introduced Johnny Mathis. Although he did not sing, they did play his song “Chances Are.” His part really did not play into the storyline, so what was the real purpose for including him in the show?

A: It was a special flourish for the show’s 14th season finale. Series showrunner Erica Messer told TVLine “we had asked Joe [Mantegna] if there were any of his friends that he’d like to have come be his best man at the wedding. … A lot of his friends were going to be away because this was January that we were shooting it, but Johnny Mathis was around, and we said, ‘That’s perfect,’ because last season we had where we introduced Gail O’Grady’s character, they played poker in his backyard and listened to Johnny Mathis." The show then licensed "Chances Are" to play at the wedding. By the way, "Criminal Minds" will be back for a 15th and final season.

Rich Heldenfels has retired from the Beacon Journal but continues to answer your questions about entertainment past, present and future. Write to Rich Heldenfels, P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com. Letters may be edited. Individual replies are not guaranteed.