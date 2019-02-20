Air Planter Holder Workshop: 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Graf’s Garden Shop, 1015 White Pond Drive, Akron. Design and make an air plant frame for a wall, desk or table. $24.99. To register, call 330-836-2727 or go to www.GrafGrowers.com.

Gardening at Your Doorstep: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Williams on the Lake, 787 Lafayette Road, Medina. Presented by the Medina Master Gardeners. Debra Knapke, “Simplifying Your Garden Without Diminishing your Joy,” Bev Shaffer, “Plant ‘Em, Pinch ‘Em, Eat ‘Em,” and Deb Collins, “How to Use Hostas in Containers.” http://medina.osu.edu.

Birds in Your Backyard: 11 a.m. Saturday at Donzell’s, 937 E. Waterloo Road, Akron. Presented by Mike Edington, Certified Ohio Naturalist. Free. To register, call 330-724-0505.

House Plant Bowl Workshop: 1 p.m. Saturday at Graf’s Garden Shop, 1015 White Pond Drive, Akron. Create a planter for an island or coffee table. $19.99. To register, call 330-836-2727 or go to www.GrafGrowers.com.

Chippewa Garden Club: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Brecksville Human Services Building, 2 Community Drive, Brecksville. Master Gardeners Kathy Habib and Jo Ann Bartsch will explain how to prepare your garden. www.chippewagardenclub.com.

Purifying Indoor Toxins with Plants: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Medina County Library, 210 S. Broadway St., Medina. Sandra Engle will speak. Free. Raffle with proceeds going to Sustainable Medina County’s Air Monitoring Project.

Meet Me in the Garden 2019: 7 p.m. Wednesday at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. "Fun and Interesting Animals" by Betsy Kollman Bresky. www.summitmastergardeners.org/548/meet-me-in-the-garden/.

Succulent Wine Bottle Workshop: 1 p.m. March 2 at Graf’s Garden Shop, 1015 White Pond Drive, Akron. How to grow and display succulents. $19.99. To register, call 330-836-2727 or go to www.GrafGrowers.com.

Greater Akron Orchid Society Show: March 2 and 3 at Donzell’s, 937 E. Waterloo Road, Akron. Exotic orchid displays, orchid vendors, and experts on hand. Free. 330-724-0505.

Saturday Gardening Series: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 2 at Todaro's Party Center, 1820 Akron-Peninsula Road, Akron. Topics: Hops in the Backyard, Untold Stories of the Garden, Cacti and Succulents for the Northern Garden and Shade Gardening Using Native Woodland Wildflowers. $37.50. For registration, go to http://go.osu.edu/gardenseries.

“Wine & Orchids” Wine Tasting Event: 1-4 p.m. March 2 at Donzell’s, 937 E. Waterloo Road, Akron. Wine sampling during orchid show. 330-724-0505.

Saturday Gardening Series: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 9 at Todaro's Party Center, 1820 Akron-Peninsula Road, Akron. Topics: Successfully Growing Figs in Containers, Ohio Forests: They’re Not Just Trees, What is a Watershed, and Continual Color Without Continual Hassle. $37.50. For registration, go to http://go.osu.edu/gardenseries.

Spring Planning & Preparation: 11 a.m. March 9 at Donzell’s, 937 E. Waterloo Road, Akron. Presented by Matt Rhodes, Donzell’s Nursery Coordinator. Free. To register, call 330-724-0505.