OPENING FRIDAY

"Arctic”: B

(PG-13) A man stranded in the Arctic after an airplane crash must decide whether to remain in the relative safety of his makeshift camp or to embark on a deadly trek through the unknown. 1 hour, 38 minutes.

Cedar Lee

"To Dust”: B

(R) Shmuel, a Hasidic cantor in Upstate New York, distraught by the untimely death of his wife, struggles to find religious solace, while secretly obsessing over how her body will decay. 1 hour, 45 minutes.

Cedar Lee

"Fighting With My Family”: B-

(PG-13) A former wrestler and his family make a living performing at small venues around the country while his kids dream of joining WWE. 1 hour, 48 minutes.

Cinemark Aurora 10, Cinemark Portage Crossing, Hudson Cinema 10, Independence 10, Interstate Park 18, Kent Plaza, Lake 8 Movies, Macedonia Cinemark 15, Massillon 12, Montrose 12, Regal Medina Stadium 16, Tinseltown USA, Tower City, Valley View 24, Wooster Movies 10

"How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”: B+

(PG) When Hiccup discovers Toothless isn't the only Night Fury, he must seek "The Hidden World," a secret Dragon Utopia, before a hired tyrant named Grimmel finds it first. 1 hour, 44 minutes.

Carnation Cinema, Cinemark Aurora 10, Cinemark Portage Crossing, Great Oaks Cinema, Hickory Ridge, Hudson Cinema 10, Independence 10, Interstate Park 18, Kent Plaza, Lake 8 Movies, Linda Theatre, Macedonia Cinemark 15, Massillon 12, Montrose 12, Ravenna 7 Movies, Regal Medina Stadium 16, Tinseltown USA, Tower City, Valley View 24, Wooster Movies 10

"Lords of Chaos”: C+

(R) A teenager's quest to launch Norwegian Black Metal in Oslo in the early 1990s results in a very violent outcome. 1 hour, 58 minutes.

Capitol Theatre

"Run The Race”:

(PG) Against the backdrop of high school football and track, two brothers in a small Southern town face escalating problems with two different world views. 1 hour, 41 minutes. No reviews at press time.

Cinemark Portage Crossing, Lake 8 Movies, Regal Medina Stadium 16, Tinseltown USA, Valley View 24, Wooster Movies 10