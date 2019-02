ALSO SHOWING

Nightlight Cinema: (30 N. High St., Akron; 330-252-5782, www.nightlightcinema.com) “Cold War”, 8:15 p.m. Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Friday, 11a.m. Saturday; “The Favourite”, 9:15 p.m. Friday, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, 6:30 p.m. Monday, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; Oscar Shorts 2019: Animation, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 10:45 a.m. Saturday, 5:45 p.m. Sunday, 4:30 p.m. Monday, 6:45 p.m. Tuesday; Oscar Shorts 2019: Documentary, 6:30 p.m. Friday, 12:30 and 3:15 p.m. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 9 p.m. Monday, 5:45 p.m. Wednesday; Oscar Shorts 2019: Live Action, 4:15 p.m. Thursday, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday; “John Cassavetes Televisions Lost Classics”, 6 p.m. Saturday; “A Woman Under The Influence”, 8:30 p.m. Saturday . $9, $8 seniors and children.

Capitol Theatre: (1390 West 65th Street, Cleveland; 440-528-0355, www.clevelandcinemas.com) “Twisted Pair”, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. $11; Happy Hour Classic Film Series “North By Northwest”, 7 p.m. Wednesday. $10. Happy Hour Cocktail Party at 6 p.m. 2019 Oscar Nominated Shorts – Animation, 2019 Oscar Nominated Shorts – Live Action, 2019 Oscar Nominated Shorts – Documentary. Check listing for times and dates.

Cedar Lee Theatre: (2163 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights; 440-564-2030, www.clevelandcinemas.com) Reel Science Series: “Genesis 2.0”, 7 p.m. Thursday. $9.75; 2019 Oscar Nominated Shorts – Animation, 2019 Oscar Nominated Shorts – Live Action, 2019 Oscar Nominated Shorts – Documentary. Check listing for times and dates. National Theatre Encore “I’m Not Running”, 11 a.m. Sunday. $20.

Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque: (Peter B. Lewis Theater, 11610 Euclid Ave.; 216-421-7450, www.cia.edu/cinematheque) “Notes On An Appearance”, 6:45 p.m. Thursday; “Les Rendez-Vous D’Anna (The Meetings of Anna)”, 8:05 p.m. Thursday; “Frantz Fanon: Black Skin, White Mask”, 5 p.m. Saturday, 12:30 p.m. Sunday; “The Innocent”, 6:30 p.m. Saturday; “The Baker’s Wife”, 8:55 p.m. Saturday, 4:15 p.m. Sunday; “Passing Through (1977)”, 2 p.m. Sunday. $9; $7 members, seniors, students, 25 or younger.