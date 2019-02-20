The 91st Academy Awards air Sunday night, and, for a change, more popular films are in the mix. In recent years a familiar refrain by Oscar-gripers was, "I haven't seen ANY of these films!"

The Academy tended to honor art house fare and critics' darlings. Not so this year.

"Black Panther," the top-grossing film of 2018, is up for seven awards, including best picture. Other box office winners such as "A Star is Born" and "Bohemian Rhapsody" are also vying for the top prize.

Despite more audience-friendly films, the pre-Oscar buzz has been largely negative.

First there was the snafu with Kevin Hart, who was going to host until old homophobic remarks of his came to light. Goodbye, Kevin. Hello, nobody. For only the second time in its history, the academy will have a hostless show.

The producers also announced that only three of the five best song nominees would get performance time. After a blowback, that was changed as well. Now all five, including Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper belting out "Shallow" from "A Star is Born," will be included in the telecast.

But they weren't done shooting themselves in the foot.

The organizers then announced that certain statues (cinematography and editing, for example) would be handed out during commercial breaks. Needless to say, there was a giant uproar from a host of A-list directors and performers. Once again, the show's producers caved. All 24 of the statues will be handed out live on the telecast.

Though there will not be a host, there will be plenty of presenters. They include Chadwick Boseman, Emilia Clarke, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Charlize Theron, Daniel Craig, Brie Larson, Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Tessa Thompson and all of last year's acting winners: Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman, Allison Janney and Sam Rockwell.

Rockwell, a winner in 2018 for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," is also in the mix this year. He is up for best supporting actor for playing President George W. Bush in "Vice."

If you want to catch up on the nominated movies before Sunday night, here's what's available in theaters, on DVD/Blu-ray and streaming.

Best Picture

• "BlacKkKlansman." Based on the true story of a black police officer in Colorado joining the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s, this Spike Lee drama features terrific performances by John David Washington and Adam Driver. Up for six awards overall. Available on DVD/Blu-ray.

• "Black Panther." The hugely successful Marvel movie stars Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, leader of the secret kingdom of Wakanda. Nominated for seven Oscars. On DVD/Blu-ray.

• "Bohemian Rhapsody." The biopic about Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek) and the rise of Queen opens and closes at the iconic Live Aid concert in 1985. On DVD/Blu-ray.

• "Green Book." This based-on-a-true-story tale follows an Italian-American driver (Viggo Mortensen) and a black concert pianist (Mahershala Ali) as they navigate racism and the American South in the 1960s. At 18 theaters in Northeast Ohio.

• "The Favourite." Very loosely based on the court of England's Queen Anne in the early 1700s, this naughty romp with three back-stabbing connivers features strong performances by Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. Tied with "Roma" for the most nominations with 10. Out on DVD/Blu-ray March 5.

• "Roma." Alfonso Cuaron's personal remembrance of the life of a maid in early 1970s Mexico, with Marina de Tavira and newcomer Yalitza Aparicio, is up for 10 Academy Awards. On Netflix.

• "A Star is Born." Bradley Cooper re-imagined this tragic love story (made previously in 1937, 1954 and 1976) and cast Lady Gaga as the aspiring singer-songwriter who catches fame but loses her man. Nominated for eight Oscars. You can see it at seven Northeast Ohio theaters, and it was just released on DVD/Blu-ray earlier this week.

• "Vice." Adam McKay's sideways look at the life of former Vice President Dick Cheney features a fabulous performance by Christian Bale. Nominated for eight Oscars. Out on DVD/Blu-ray in April.

Movie marathon

With the exception of "Roma," all of the best picture contenders are also available on iTunes. However, if you'd prefer to see them in an actual movie theater, and see them in bunches, Regal Cinemas has an option.

Between now and Sunday you can catch seven of the eight best picture contenders (no "Roma") at three Northeast Ohio Regal Cinemas as part of the "2019 Regal Best Picture Film Festival."

A film festival pass gets you into every film and costs $35. The theaters: Regal Montrose Movies Stadium 12 in Akron, Regal Crocker Park in Westlake and Regal Willoughby Commons 16. For more information: www.regmovies.com.

Nightlight gold

Akron's Nightlight Cinema has caught Oscar fever as well. You can catch all of the Oscar-nominated short films in three separate programming blocks — animated, live action and documentary.

The Nightlight is also currently screening "Cold War," Pawel Pawlikowski's love story set in 1950s Poland. "Cold War" is nominated for three Academy Awards, including best foreign language film and best director.

And starting Friday, the theater is bringing back "The Favourite" (see above), which boasts a whopping 10 nominations. For showtimes: www.nightlightcinema.com.

