Maggie’s Mission Horse & Dog Rescue Adoption Event: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart, 3750 W. Market St., Fairlawn. www.maggiesmissionrescue.org/upcoming-events.

Paws & Prayers Adoption Event: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart, 3750 W. Market St., Fairlawn. https://pawsandprayers.org.

Rose’s Rescue Adoption Event: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Petco, 3975 Cascades Blvd., Brimfield. https://rosesrescue.rescuegroups.org.

Secondhand Mutts Dewey’s Pizza School: Starting at 11 a.m. Sunday at Dewey’s Pizza, 18516 Detroit Ave., Cleveland. Learn to toss and top a pizza. Seating available every half hour. All proceeds benefit Secondhand Mutts. http://secondhandmutts.org/deweys-pizza-school-2/.

One of a Kind Pet Rescue Vaccine Clinic: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 2 at One of A Kind Pets Spay & Neuter Clinic, 1700 W. Exchange St., Akron. Rabies or other vaccines, heartworm test/medication, dewormer, microchipping and more. No appointment necessary; doors close at 1 p.m. but all those in line will be seen. For prices, go to www.oneofakindpets.com/site/our-clinic/clinic-costs/.

Paws & Prayers presents Paws Vegas: 5:30 p.m. March 2 at Todaro’s Party Center, 1820 Akron-Peninsula Road, Akron. Dinner, open bar, gambling, games, raffles, adoptable pets and more. $60, $110 couple. http://paws19.eventbrite.com.