“Fighting with My Family” is an untraditional traditional sports film.

It’s the former because sports movies focusing on women athletes -- especially in the world of pro wrestling -- are a rarity.

As for the latter? It comes with every sports-film cliché that can be packed into its almost two-hour run time. If you can tolerate those, the story of a British teen who makes it in the WWE is something to enjoy on several levels.

While the film, written and directed by actor Stephen Merchant (“The Office”) definitely covers the wrestling aspects of the rise of Seraya Knight/Paige (Florence Pugh), Merchant focuses primarily on the family angle of the story.

Seraya -- Paige is her stage name -- comes from a family of wrestlers, from her parents, Ricky (Nick Frost) and Julia (Lena Headey), to older brother Zak (Jack Lowden), who has only had one dream in his life -- to wrestle for the WWE. They both get their shot when auditions, directed by Hutch of the WWE (Vince Vaughn), come to London.

Imagine the shock and sheer disappoint when of the dozens who try out, only Seraya is selected to go train in America for a shot to get on the circuit. Disappointment may not be a strong enough word to describe Zak’s state of mind after being snubbed.

A young man who has counted on this opportunity for much of his short life, he faces what he views as a bleak life -- fatherhood, getting children off the streets of London by teaching them wrestling moves -- with enmity.

Seraya has to face an entirely different scenario. In addition to be an ocean away from home, she’s wracked with guilt over her success because she’s always viewed Zak as the talented one in the family. All of this brings plenty of tension to the proceedings and when “Fighting with My Family” is at its best, it’s focusing on those moments.

That’s mainly due to a likeable cast.

Pugh, unfamiliar on these shores, does notable work as a confused young woman afraid to embrace her dreams out of a sense of love and duty. Her scenes with Lowden’s Zak are recognizable for anyone with a sibling with whom they’re close, and come across as emotionally wrenching in some instances.

Frost (“Shaun of the Dead") and Headey -- best known for her role on “Game of Thrones” as Cersei Lannister -- also strike the right tone as overbearing parents living their lives vicariously through their child. They’re alternately selfish and loving, but provide much of the comedic relief in the film. Frost’s just-below-the-top portrayal of Ricky proves especially enjoyable.

“Fighting with My Family” suffers most courtesy of its “Rocky”-like clichés that are telegraphed well before they actually unfold. That isn’t enough to undo the film’s successes, but in this case, less would have been more.

