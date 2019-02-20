1. Documentary at library: The Akron-Summit County Main Library hosts a screening of “Knife Skills,” the Oscar-nominated documentary about Edwins, the Shaker Square restaurant that teaches restaurant and life skills to people recently released from prison, at 4 p.m. Founder Brandon Chrostowski will speak and answer questions afterward. It’s free. akronlibrary.org.

2. Musical at Black Box: Rubber City Theatre’s production of “Guys and Dolls” continues through March 3 at the Black Box at Fort Romig, 2207 Romig Road, Akron. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10-$25 at rubbercitytheatre.com.

3. Free concert: The Akron Big Band presents a free concert at 7 p.m. at First Congregational Church of Akron, 292 E. Market St., Akron. akronfcc.org.

4. Dokken still rocking: Go back to the big-haired, head-banging ’80s with Dokken, playing the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20-$37.50 at ticketmaster.com.

5. Beethoven and Mendelssohn: Cleveland Orchestra presents Beethoven’s “Pastoral” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Severance Hall. The program also includes Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3 (“Scottish”). Tickets are $21-$91 at 216-231-1111, 800-686-1141 or clevelandorchestra.com.