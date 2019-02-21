For more than 20 years, Pallotta’s Pastries has been offering all manner of delicacies to tempt the sweet tooth — cookies, Danish, cupcakes, muffins and much more. Their special-order cakes have decorated tables at countless weddings, birthdays and baptisms.

In addition to baked goods, Pallotta’s offers hot foods including breakfast dishes, soups and sandwiches. Wine and other gifts can be wrapped up with goodies into baskets. You can even grab ingredients to build an Italian feast at home: fresh pasta, pizza dough, sauce and garlic bread. And be sure to take the cannoli.

The place: Pallotta’s Pastries, 2120 Byrd Ave., Cuyahoga Falls

Why you should go: Made-from-scratch baked goods

More info: 330-920-1766

— Lynne Sherwin