Riesling is one of those confusing grapes that generally gets associated with being sweet. Riesling can be both dry and sweet. Single Post is a German riesling made with grapes from the Saar River region.

I am a real fan of a good dry riesling. Single Post (for $11.99) is sweet enough to satisfy the sweet wine lover, and dry enough for the more sophisticated wine drinker. The key is finding the right one for your taste that pairs with what you are serving. Pairing Single Post with a spicy Cajun crayfish roll made a world of difference for me. Now we're talking. I love the aromas of honey and tangerine blossom. The flavors of grapefruit are pleasant and enjoyable (not like the cheek-twisting, mouth-puckering grapefruit you have with breakfast). You won't find this beautiful level of flavor in many of the mass-produced rieslings. I also think I've found another sushi night wine. Bring on the wasabi.

Buy this wine in Canton — at Raisin Rack, Vinoteca, Acme on Hills & Dales, Avenue Wine Shop and Fishers on Fulton; in North Canton — at Homebuys; in Akron — at Portage Lakes Brewing Co., Silver Spirits and Mustard Seed in Highland Square. Also find it at Spoon Market in Wooster, Krieger's in Cuyahoga Falls, Kirbie's Meats and catering in Stow, Acme on Route 59 in Stow and in Fairlawn, Corkscrew Johnny's in Richfield, and, by the glass, at Santosuossos and Corkscrew Saloon in Medina.

— Phil Masturzo