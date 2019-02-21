Milestones

Cornerstone Church Portage Lakes Campus: Coventry Elementary School, 3089 Manchester Road, New Franklin. The Rev. Jacob Young was appointed as Campus Pastor at the Portage Lakes Campus. Young is a 2006 Coventry High School graduate and a graduate of the University of Akron and Ohio University. www.cornerstonechurch.info.

Events

The Bath United Church of Christ: 3980 W. Bath Road. Through Sunday. 20th Annual Epiphany Arts Festival featuring all forms of art from more than 175 local artists and celebrates the joy artists bring into our lives. For more information, call 330-666-3520.

The Chapel in Marlboro: 8700 State Route 619, Marlboro Township. 6 p.m. Sundays. Griefshare is a ministry to individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one, providing help in recovering from loss. Also, 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Celebrate Recovery, a 12-Step recovery program for hurting people and those who love them. For more information, call 330-935-0132.

Christ Is the Answer Ministries: 379 E. South St., Akron. 7 p.m. Wednesday. Pre-founders Day Anniversary Service with the Rev. Jimmie Rodgers and Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

Fairlawn-West United Church of Christ: 2095 W. Market St. 6 p.m. March 6. Ash Wednesday Soup Supper. Followed by worship with ashes at 7 p.m. 330-864-2179 or www.FairlawnWest.org.

Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church: 1866 Brown St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Holy Ghost Bible study class. Grow in faith from a Ukrainian Catholic perspective. For more information, go to www.hgucc.org.

Liberty Bible Church: 2215 State Route 183, Atwater. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 2. Second Annual Clothing Drive. Free and open to anyone in need of clothing for men, women, children and babies. For more information, call 330-947-3131.

Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church: 401 Robert St., Akron. 4 p.m. Saturday. Black History Program “Past Traumatic Slave Syndrome, Healing Process at the End.”

Mount Lebanon Baptist Church: 180 Edward Ave., Akron. 11 a.m. Sunday. Annual Family and Friends Day. Dinner will follow the service.

Redeemer North Hill UM Church: 265 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. 11 a.m. Tuesdays. Christian Bible Study Class open to anyone interested in learning more about a Christian life style. Also, 11:30 a.m. Fridays, free lunch and clothing store.

St. Augustine: 204 Sixth St. NW, Barberton. 5 p.m. March 5. Barberton Women of Faith Shrove Tuesday “Pot of Gold” Card Party. Tickets are $9. Pre-sale only. For more information, call 330-882-9417 or 330-825-6302.

St. John C.M.E. Church: 1233 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron. 9 a.m. March 2. Annual Men’s Day Celebration Prayer Breakfast. Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center’s Male Minority Health Fair Program will be previewed. $10. 330-864-3060.

St. John Lutheran Church: 550 E. Wilbeth Road, Akron. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 2. One-Day Indoor Rummage Sale. Includes a bake sale and cabbage roll sale. For more information, call 330-773-4128.

St. Matthew Rectory: 2603 Benton St., Akron. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday. A Cancer Spirituality Group for those on the cancer journey, those who are facing the diagnosis of cancer or have faced the diagnosis in the past or are interested in exploring and talking about the cancer experience in the context of spirituality. 330-628-5725.

St. Vincent Church Parish Hall: 164 W. Market St., Akron. 7-8:45 p.m. Tuesday. The St. Vincent-St. Sebastian Social Justice Commission and the Catholic Commission of Summit County present “A Dialogue on Local Gun Violence: Toward Healing, Safety and Common Ground.” Panelists include Erin Dickinson of Mom’s Demand Action – Akron Chapter and Sgt. Jamie Donahue of the Akron Police Department. For more information, call 330-535-2787, ext. 10, or email jcampbell@ccdocle.org.

Westminster Presbyterian Church: 1250 W. Exchange St., Akron. 6-8 p.m. Friday. Children’s Ministry with the Rev. Emily Griffith will delve into nurturing spirituality in children. For more information, email Sheila at wpcchildren1250@gmail.com.

Performances

Beth El Congregation: Akron-Summit County Main Library, 60 S. High St., Akron. 3 p.m. Sunday. “Beyond Fiddler: Jews & Judaism in Song.” Free. 330-864-2105.

The Chapel in Marlboro: 8700 State Route 619, Marlboro Township. 6 p.m. March 3. Annual Goodbye to Winter Concert with the Blackwood Quartet. 330-935-0132.

Fairlawn Lutheran Church: 3415 W. Market St. 4 p.m. March 3. The Wittenberg Choir will present “The Living Spirit.” Freewill offering will be accepted.

First Congregational Church of Akron: 292 E. Market St. 7-9 p.m. March 7. Celtic Rush will perform a free concert. For more information, call 330-253-5109.

Temple Baptist: 1212 Greensburg Road, Green. 2 p.m. March 3. The Bradys in concert. With the Sisters and the Calvary Singers. Love offering will be accepted. 330-644-3789 or 330-896-1969.

