HOT TICKET

Bob James



Where/When: The Kent Stage, 7:30 p.m. Sunday

Tickets: $25-$40. www.thekentstage.com.

MOVIE OPENINGS

1. "Fighting With My Family

2. "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

3. "Run the Race"

4. "Arctic"

5. "To Dust"

6. "Lords of Chaos"



QUICK TAKE

"Whiskey Cavalier" debuts. No, it's not a drunken NBA player, it's a new TV show.

Sunday sneak: ABC's newest drama debuts at 10 p.m. next Wednesday, but it also receives a sneak preview on Sunday night after the Oscars (and your local news on WEWS Channel 5). The preview is penciled in for an 11:35 p.m. start, but knowing how the Oscars never finish on time, good luck with that.

Code names: Scott Foley ("Scandal," "Felicity") stars as FBI agent Will Chase (code name: Whiskey Cavalier). He is forced to work with the beautiful-but-oh-so-bad CIA operative Francesca "Frankie" Trowbridge (code name: Fiery Tribune), played by "The Walking Dead" veteran Lauren Cohan.

Rocky roads: The network promises that this handsome duo will "lead an inter-agency team of flawed, funny and heroic spies who periodically save the world — and each other — while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics." That's network-speak for "sparks fly."





TOPS AT THE BOX OFFICE

1. "Alita: Battle Angel," $34.3 (new)

2. "The Lego Movie 2," $27.3 ($68.8 total)

3. "Isn't It Romantic," $16.6 (new)

4. "What Men Want," $12.3 ($37.6)

5. "Happy Death Day 2U," $11 (new)

(In millions; boxofficemojo.com)

TRENDING

"The Favourite"

Akron's Nightlight Cinema offers this scandalous farce for your weekend viewing. Nominated for 10 Oscars, the costume drama set in the early 1700s features winning performances by Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone. Screenings begin at 9:15 p.m. Friday. For more on the Oscars, see Page 10.





NEW ON NETFLIX

1. "The Drug King"

2. "Chef’s Table: Volume 6" (Friday)

3. "Firebrand" (Friday)

4. "Rebellion: Season 2" (Friday)

5. "Dolphin Tale 2" (Monday)





On The Cover

An Oscar statue is pictured at the press preview for the Academy Awards' Governors Ball. The 91st Oscars will be held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. [Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP]