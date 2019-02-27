FIGGY BALSAMIC PORK WITH ROASTED GREEN BEANS AND ROSEMARY POTATOES

Makes 2 servings

1 shallot

2 teaspoons chopped rosemary

12 ounces Yukon Gold potatoes

4 teaspoons olive oil

12 ounces pork tenderloin

Salt and pepper

6 ounces green beans

1 tablespoon Bonne Maman Fig Preserves

1 cup chicken stock



5 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon butter

Wash and dry all produce.

Adjust rack to upper position and heat oven to 450 degrees. Halve, peel and finely chop shallots. Strip and finely chop enough rosemary leaves from stems to give you 2 teaspoons. Cut potatoes into ½-inch cubes.

Toss potatoes on a baking sheet with a drizzle of olive oil, 1 teaspoon chopped rosemary and a pinch of salt and pepper. Roast in oven until tender and crisped, 20 to 25 minutes, tossing halfway through.

Meanwhile, heat a drizzle of olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Season pork with salt and pepper. Add to pan and sear, turning occasionally, until browned all over, 4 to 8 minutes. Transfer to another baking dish.

Toss green beans with a drizzle of olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper on same sheet with pork. Roast both in oven until pork reaches desired doneness and green beans are tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Let pork rest a few minutes after removing from oven, then cut into slices.

Heat a drizzle of olive oil in pan used for pork over medium heat. Add shallot and remaining 1 teaspoon chopped rosemary. Cook, tossing, until shallot is softened. Add fig preserves, chicken stock and balsamic vinegar. Stir to combine. Let simmer until thick and saucy, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove pan from heat and add butter, stirring to melt. Season with salt and pepper.

Divide potatoes, green beans and pork between plates. Drizzle pan sauce over pork and serve.