1. Look at the flowers: Easter brings thoughts of renewal, and there’s no better springtime pleasure than hiking the Daffodil Trail at Furnace Run Metro Park, 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield. You can also check out emerging wildflowers and hear birds singing their hearts out on any trail in the Summit Metro Parks, Cuyahoga Valley National Park or other local green spaces.

2. Help the world: Speaking of renewal, it’s also Earth Week, so do something good for the planet: start recycling or composting, switch to more energy-efficient light bulbs, clean up litter, plan a home energy audit or a food garden. Find more ideas at www.earthday.org/. Donzell’s garden center at 937 E. Waterloo Road, Akron, is accepting plastic pots and trays for recycling through Saturday.

3. Indians vs. Braves: After a rainy Saturday, it should be clear for the Indians game as they take on the Atlanta Braves at 7:05 p.m. at Progressive Field. https://www.mlb.com/indians.

4. Guitarist at Kent Stage: Bluesy singer and guitar-slinger Ana Popovic plays the Kent Stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $28 at the door. www.thekentstage.com.