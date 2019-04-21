Cathryn Taliaferro Lecture Series: “Cultural Movements,” 1:45-3:45 p.m. May 2 at the Akron Woman’s City Club, 732 W. Exchange St., Akron. Madhu N. Sharma, executive director of The International Institute of Akron, will speak about immigration. $22, benefits scholarships for University of Akron students. Reservations due Wednesday. Send checks payable to Women’s Committee of UA to Sylvia Johnson, 398 Silk Court, New Franklin, 44319.

Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library Foundation’s Dessert Extravaganza: 7 p.m. Thursday at Roses Run Country Club, 2636 N. River Road, Stow. Desserts and appetizers from 17 restaurants, silent auction. $50. www.smfpl.org/dessert.

Summit County Juvenile Court Women’s Board Fundraiser: 5 p.m. Thursday at Guy’s Party Center, 500 E. Waterloo Road, Akron. Featuring artworks by boys and girls in the juvenile detention program. $30. Call Lee Heid at 330-524-3460 or email leerider6149@gmail.com.

Rape Crisis Center of Summit and Medina Counties Walk of Heroes: 6 p.m. Friday at the University of Akron Field House, 289 S. Union St., Akron. Music, giveaways, prizes for top fundraising teams. www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/walk-of-heroes-rape-crisis-center-of-summit-and-medina-counties.

Zane’s Foundation Spring Fundraiser & Casino Night: 6-10:30 p.m. Friday at Tangier, 532 W. Market St., Akron. Costume and lip sync contests, auctions, raffles, casino activities, DJ, 50/50 raffle, prize wheel and food. $65. www.zanesinc.org.

She Elevates Spring Gala: 7 p.m. Friday at the Cultural Center for the Arts, 1001 Market Ave. N, Canton. Recognizing four women and one girl age 8-18. $50. 877-550-1751 or www.sheelevates.org.

Race Around the Park 5K: Saturday at St. Sebastian Parish, 476 Mull Ave., Akron. Family fun run at 8:30 a.m., 5K race at 9 a.m. Registration is $30 5K (individual), $15 Fun Run (family). www.active.com/akron-oh/running/distance-running-races/5k-race-around-the-park-2019?int=.

Cuyahoga Falls Kayak Race and River Fest: 1 p.m. Saturday in downtown Cuyahoga Falls. Class 4+ Whitewater race for experienced paddlers. Riverfest in the grass area south of the Sheraton Suites, next to High Bridge Glens Park. www.cfkayakrace.com.

Royal Baby Shower Tea: 1 p.m. Saturday at Christ Episcopal Church in Kent, 118 S. Mantua St. British high tea, shower games with prizes, basket raffle. $10 suggested donation. Bring an item for Kent Social Services, such as diapers, wipes, baby shampoo and lotion, formula, baby food. 330-322-1236.

MAPS Air Museum Spring Pancake Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the MAPS Air Museum, Akron Canton Airport, 2260 International Parkway, Green. $10 for adults, $6 under age 12. The museum will collect nonperishable food and school supplies to support local National Guard Reserve Units. 330-896-6332 or www.mapsairmuseum.org.

Century Homes Association 45th Anniversary Dinner: 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Quaker Station, 135 S. Broadway, Akron. Speaker is Lauren Burge, principal at Chambers, Murphy, and Burge, Historical Architecture in Akron. Call John Stefanik at 330-666-3579 or email jrstef@roadrunner.com.

Heart to Heart Communications Greater Akron Speaks Out for Values Breakfast: 6:45 a.m. April 29 at the John S. Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St., Akron. Speaker is Billy Taylor, director of global diversity and inclusion at the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. $50, $100 patron. 330-434-3278 or www.h2hc.org.

Hope for the Wild Fundraiser: 6-9 p.m. May 2 at the Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. Featuring Kartick Satyanarayan and Geeta Seshamani from Wildlife SOS, based in India. $50, includes open bar, nonalcoholic drinks and food. Students $25, includes soda and food. Age 18 and over only. www.akronzoo.org.

Akron Urban League Annual Meeting and Scholarship Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 3 at the Hilton Akron/Fairlawn, 3180 W. Market St., Akron. Scholarships will be awarded to area high school seniors. $50. https://330tix.com/events/2019-annual-meeting-and-scholarship-luncheon.

Akron Symphony Guild Garden Party: 5:30 p.m. May 3 at The Owl Barn at Dayton Nursery, 3459 Cleveland-Massillon Road, Norton. Wine and hors d’oeuvres, garden talk, shopping. $25. 330-936-6952.

Medina County Pet-Tacular: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 at Pinnacle Sports, 313 Medina Road, Medina. Activities for owners and pets, discounted vaccinations and micro-chipping, a pet spa, Kids and Pets Area, coloring contests and Pets Have Talent Contest. Free. 330-725-9756 or www.medinacountyauditor.org.

St. George Antiochian Orthodox Christian Women “Kindness is Always Fashionable”: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 at the St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 3204 Ridgewood Road, Akron. Spring fashion, flowers and food. $20. For reservations, call Renee Reale at 330-338-1815 or email renee4reale@gmail.com.

Arthritis Foundation Derby Day Luncheon: 11 a.m. May 4 at the Canton Regency, 4512 22nd St. NW, Canton. Derby Day hat contest and auction, fashion show, raffle baskets, luncheon and mint juleps. $10. 330-477-7664, ext. 121.

Rotary Club of Massillon Derby de Mayo: 5 p.m. May 4 at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 303 Weirich Blvd. NW, Massillon. Dinner, bet on the Kentucky Derby, mint juleps, silent and live auctions, music and dancing. $50. www.eventbrite.com/e/derby-de-mayo-tickets-59510619866.

Cinco de Meow CLE: 5 p.m. May 4 at Around the Corner Saloon & Cafe, 18616 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $30, includes specialty margarita or beer, all-you-can-eat taco bar. Vegan and vegetarian friendly. Proceeds benefit Lucky Paws and Tails From The City. www.eventbrite.com/e/foirth-annual-cinco-de-meow-cle-tickets-55452827901.

Children’s Cup — A Night at the Races: 5:30 p.m. May 4 at Weymouth Country Club, 3946 Weymouth Road, Medina. Benefits the Children’s Center of Medina County. $60. www.medinacountychildrenscenter.org.

Apollo’s Fire Tangos & Fandangos: 6 p.m. May 4 at the Tudor Arms Hotel, 10660 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland. Sangria and cocktails, tapas, dinner with wine, performances. Tickets start at $195. https://apollosfire.org/2018-2019-benefit-gala/.

Cleveland Clinic Children’s Gala: 6 p.m. May 4 at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown Hotel, 100 Lakeside Ave. E., Cleveland. Cocktail reception, program and dinner, followed by a party. $750. https://my.clevelandclinic.org/pediatrics/landing/gala.

Ingenuity Cleveland’s Dreamer’s Bal: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. May 4 at IngenuityLabs in the Hamilton Collaborative, 5401 Hamilton Ave., Cleveland. Art installations, immersive music and dance performances. $25 in advance, $35 at the door, $65 VIP. Age 21 and over. www.eventbrite.com/e/the-dreamers-bal-tickets-56836484455.

Race to Empower 10K/5K and 1 Mile: May 5 at UCP of Greater Cleveland, 10011 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Registration 7:30 a.m. 10K/5K starts at 9 a.m.; 1 mile fun-run at 9:10 a.m. $25. For registration, go to www.hermescleveland.com/roadracing/events/empower.asp.

Summit Liberty House Cinco De Hallo: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 5 at Gavin Scott Salon & Spa, 4960 Darrow Road, Stow. Salon services, taco bar, breakfast bites, margaritas, beer and mariachi band. $50. www.eventbrite.com/e/cinco-de-hallo-celebration-presented-by-the-read-family-tickets-57800281197.

Fairlawn Hunger Walk: 2 p.m. May 5 at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Akron, 3300 Morewood Road, Akron. Walk begins at 3 p.m. Benefits the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. www.akroninterfaith.org.

Into The Light Walk: May 5 at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, for depression awareness and suicide prevention. Registration begins at 6 p.m., speaker and walk at 7 p.m. $30 in advance, $35 on the day of the event. To register, go to http://lifeact.org/walk.

Pasta for CASA: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 9 at The Trailhead at Cascade Lofts, 21 W. North St., Akron. Pasta station, hors d’oeuvres, open bar with beer, wine and soft drinks, silent auction. $30. For reservations, go to www.summitcasagal.org.

Littlest Heroes Gala Celebration: 6 p.m. May 9 at the Cleveland Hofbrauhaus, 1550 Chester Ave., Cleveland. Live music, food, drinks and prizes. Honoring Northern Ohio Chevelles Club, former “little hero” Ryan Short, and the South Euclid and Parma police departments. $75. www.thelittlestheroes.org.

Send information about social and charity events to The Scene, c/o Lynne Sherwin, Features Department, Akron Beacon Journal, P.O. Box 640, Akron, OH 44309. Or email lsherwin@thebeaconjournal.com with ‘‘The Scene’’ in the subject line. Event notices should be sent at least two weeks in advance. Merits of all organizations have not been investigated by the Beacon Journal, so potential donors should verify the worthiness of a cause before committing.