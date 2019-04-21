Head to I-X Center: It’s your last chance to enjoy the I-X Indoor Amusement Park with its dozens of rides and attractions covering some 20 acres at the I-X Center in Cleveland, near Hopkins Airport. You'll find carnival food and games, and shows including the Sea Lion Splash Show, Gossamer Magic, Amazing Giants and Jungle Terry’s Traveling Zoo. Tickets are $25 with discounts available; for more visit ixamusementpark.com.

Commune with nature: There will be an Earth Day open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm. Participants will learn ways to live sustainably and explore the plants and wildlife at the park at 1828 Smith Road in Akron.

Party after Easter: Cleveland has embraced Dyngus Day, the celebration of Polish and Eastern European culture always held on the day after Easter. Festivities run from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Cleveland from West 57th to West 59th streets in the Gordon Square Arts District, with polka music, a Miss Dyngus Day pageant, an accordion parade and locally made traditional Polish foods. For more information, go to http://clevelanddyngus.com.

Learn about veterans: The Summit County Historical Society will present a look at the experiences of young men from Summit County in World War I at 6:30 p.m. at the Green branch of the Akron-Summit County Public Library, 4046 Massillon Road. 330-896-9074 or akronlibrary.org.