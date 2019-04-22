Watch some hockey: It's playoff hockey in Cleveland. The Cleveland Monsters hold a 2-0 lead and host the Syracuse Crunch at 7:30 p.m. in the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in the 2019 AHL Calder Cup Playoffs. For more, visit rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

See a Broadway show: The traveling Broadway production of "A Bronx Tale" opens in Cleveland and runs through May 12. The Connor Palace Theater will host the musical that takes place in the Bronx in the 1960s. Tickets range from $35 to $130. Visit playhousesquare.org.

Attend history chat: World War II Akron will be the topic of a program at 6 p.m. at the Ellet Branch of the Akron-Summit County Public Library, 2470 E. Market St. Author Timothy Carroll will share the stories of those who served in World War II from Summit County.