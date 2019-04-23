ART EXHIBITS

Joe Vitone: Family Records: Opens Saturday and runs through Oct. 27 at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. Also, Mernet Larsen: The Ordinary, Reoriented through Sept. 8; Nick Cave: Feat. through June 2; and Planes, Trains and Automobiles, through July 14. 330-376-9185 or www.akronartmuseum.org.

Crooked River Contrasts: Through May 18 at Summit Artspace on East Market, 140 E. Market St., Akron. Also, Plein Air - The Cuyahoga and Beyond through May 18. www.summitartspace.org.

Rhythm in Repetition: New Works by Terry Klausman and Kate Snow: Through Saturday at Harris - Stanton Gallery Akron, 2301 W. Market St., Akron. www.HarrisStantonGallery.com.

Women’s Art League of Akron 2019 Spring Member’s Show: Reception from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Show runs through June 27 in the St. Paul’s Gallery, 1361 W. Market St., Akron. 330-836-9327.

Student & Faculty Exhibition: Through Saturday at Cuyahoga Valley Art Center, 2131 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls,. 330-928-8092 or www.cvartcenter.org.

Kent State University’s School of Art “BFA Thesis Exhibition”: Through Friday at the Center for the Visual Arts, 325 Terrace Drive, Kent. www.kent.edu/art/event/bfa-thesis-exhibitions-2019.

Group Ten Gallery 6th Annual Regional Exhibition: Through May 10 at Group Ten Gallery, 201 E. Erie St., Kent. www.grouptengallery.com.

Looking at Massillon: Through May 4 in the Fred F. Silk Community Room Gallery at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. www.massillonmuseum.org.

Engaging Women: Through Saturday at The Bonfoey Gallery, 1710 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. www.bonfoey.com.

2019 Annual Members Exhibition: Through May 3 at the Artists Archives of the Western Reserve Gallery, 1834 E. 123rd St., Cleveland. www.artistsarchives.org.

Project Snapshot Student Exhibition: Through May 4 at Cleveland Print Room, 2550 Superior Ave., Cleveland. www.clevelandprintroom.com.

Method Acting: Senior Exhibition Portfolios: Opening on Friday and running through May 10 at the Bostwick Design Art Initiative, 2731 Prospect Ave. E., Cleveland. A reception will be held from 6-9 p.m. May 3. www.methodactingexhibition.weebly.com.

Printing History: Observation, Imagination, and the Ephemeral: Through May 12 at the College of Wooster Art Museum’s Burton D. Morgan Gallery in Ebert Art Center, 1220 Beall Ave., Wooster. 330-263-2495 or 330-263-2388.